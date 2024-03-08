Recipe: All-Purpose Vinegar Cleaner for eco-friendly cleaning

“Cleaning renews and rejuvenates a home, it's a chance to breathe new life into our homes. By decluttering, organizing, and deep cleaning, we create space for positive energy and a fresh start."

CAINTA, Philippines — In the quest for a spotless home, the choice of cleaning products isn't just about cleanliness — it's about helping your well-being, too.

Conventional cleaners often pack a punch of harsh chemicals that can jeopardize respiratory health and overall wellness.

Crafted from natural ingredients, eco-friendly cleaning products redefine the standard for household cleanliness. By ditching harsh chemicals commonly found in traditional cleaners, these eco-conscious alternatives minimize exposure to harmful substances, reducing the risk of skin irritation, respiratory issues, and pesky allergic reactions. What's more: Their formula emits fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs), thus ensuring that your indoor air quality gets a boost, and fostering a healthier living environment.

For households with children and furry friends, the switch to eco-friendly cleaning is even more impactful. With gentler compositions, these products pose minimal risks to vulnerable individuals, safeguarding against accidental ingestion or exposure to toxic substances. Plus, they're kinder to your skin, alleviating concerns about dryness, irritation, or pesky dermatitis that often accompany harsh chemical formulations.

A versatile all-purpose vinegar do-it-yourself cleaning solution that you can use:

All-Purpose Vinegar Cleaner

Can be used on various surfaces. But avoid using vinegar-based cleaners on natural stone surfaces like marble or granite.

Ingredients:

1 part distilled white vinegar

1 part water

Essential oils (such as lemon, lavender, or tea tree) for fragrance and additional cleaning power

Procedure:

In a clean spray bottle, combine equal parts of distilled white vinegar and water. Add a few drops of your preferred essential oil to the mixture. Secure the spray bottle cap tightly and shake well to blend the ingredients thoroughly.

Benefits: Vinegar is a natural disinfectant and antimicrobial agent, making it effective at killing germs and bacteria on surfaces

“Cleaning renews and rejuvenates a home, it's a chance to breathe new life into our homes. By decluttering, organizing, and deep cleaning, we create space for positive energy and a fresh start. Engaging in eco-friendly cleaning practices isn't just about preserving the planet; it's about creating healthier living spaces for ourselves and our loved ones. Eco-friendly cleaning products are made from natural ingredients so are far less likely to cause allergic reactions. By opting for natural cleaning solutions, we not only reduce our environmental footprint but also alleviate hay fever symptoms, create a more pet-friendly environment, and unlock a variety of health benefits,” stated iWardrobes spokesperson Anna.

She added: “By ditching harsh chemicals and opting for greener alternatives, we can reduce our environmental impact while keeping our homes safe and healthy for our families. Plus, embracing eco-friendly practices during cleaning ensures that we're preserving our natural resources and playing a role in combating climate change.”

RELATED: Cleaning, organizing wardrobe: 5 eco-friendly tips