Here’s how to celebrate Christmas mindfully – and maybe turn the habit into a New Year’s reso

MANILA, Philippines — We celebrate the holiday season for over three months, complete with colorful festivities. This vibrant celebration, however, results in Filipinos possibly generating more holiday-related waste than any other country in the world.

It’s 2020s now, so it’s crucial to reflect on the environmental impact our celebrations may have, especially during these months.

Let’s embrace a sustainable approach to Christmas—not just about enjoying the festivities but also about acknowledging the well-being of the planet. You’ll see, this shift will not only enrich the holiday experience but also save your wallet.

To guide you in infusing your Christmas celebrations with both merriment and eco-conscious choices, here’s a comprehensive guide.

1. Go for eco-friendly decorations

Transform your home or workplace with stylish but reusable/recycled decorations. Choose ornaments made from sustainable materials, such as bamboo, recycled paper or fabric scraps.

Not only will this adorn your space with unique and beautiful décor, but it will also contribute to reducing the environmental footprint of your celebrations.

2. Wrap it up responsibly

Freepik.com

Wrap your gifts with care and consideration by choosing reusable wrapping options. Cloth gift wraps, adorned with vibrant patterns—think Japanese—add a personal touch while helping you reduce the waste generated during the holiday season.

Encourage your loved ones to reuse these wraps, creating a sustainable gift-giving tradition.

3. Stocking stuffers with a purpose

Swap out conventional stocking stuffers for sustainable options crafted by local artisans. Choose items that reflect our rich culture and traditions, such as handmade crafts, locally produced beauty products, or upcycled accessories.

By supporting local talents, you contribute to the creative community while reducing the carbon footprint associated with mass-produced goods.

4. Feast on local goodness

Freepik.com/jcomp

Elevate your Christmas feast by opting for locally sourced ingredients from Filipino farmers or fair-trade organic producers. You can support local communities and, at the same time, ensure that the food on your table is fresh, flavorful and free from the environmental burden.

5. Gifts that give back

Select gifts from companies with strong sustainability initiatives.

Whether it's eco-friendly gadgets, ethically sourced clothing or products supporting environmental causes, these gifts go beyond the joy they bring to the recipient—they contribute to a better world. Now that’s a way to make a statement.

6. Connect at Christmas bazaars

Participate in community Christmas markets that showcase local products and crafts. This way, you can support small businesses and entrepreneurs while enjoying the festive atmosphere. Engage with your community, learn about local initiatives, and make new friends in the process.

7. Experiences over things

Philstar.com/Chyna Merin

If your budget allows, consider gifting local tours or experiences instead of material possessions. This not only supports the local economy but also creates lasting memories. It can be a guided tour through a historical site, a cooking class featuring indigenous recipes, or an adventure exploring the beauty of our natural landscapes.

8. Embrace a zero-waste Christmas

Ultimately, commit to reducing waste during the holiday season. Opt for reusable plates and utensils, minimize single-use items and recycle diligently.

By making conscious choices, you contribute to a cleaner and greener environment, ensuring that the joy of Christmas extends to the world around us.

This Christmas, let’s enjoy festivities that not only fill our hearts with joy but also leave a positive impact on our environment and communities. Little by little, we can apply sustainable practices into our traditions.

Wishing everyone a joyful and mindful Christmas celebration!