'We continue to listen': Slater Young defends controversial terraces project

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator and civil engineer Slater Young stands by his planned real estate project in Cebu City, which has drawn flak because of how its unlikely structure may affect the environment.

Slater explained on his Instagram Stories last Tuesday why he backed The Rise at Monterrazas by his Monterazzas Prime, a mountainside property with a design similar to the Banaue Rice Terraces in Ifugao.

According to Slater, the project has long been in development as him team — consisting of architects, engineers, and sustainability experts — went through 300 revisions to ensure it was done in "the best practice possible," but still considered the public's comments following his contreversial announcement.

The content creator acknowledged the "overwhelming" response and claimed he and his team would continue to be in conversation with experts and and advocates moving forward.

"We continue to engage with expert groups and environmental advocates to look over our plans," Slater continued. "The goal here is to listen, we'll post updates as we go and to serve full transparency with this project. We share all your concerns and we will continue to listen."

Slater had intended for The Rise at Monterrazas to be an aesthetic option for families or individuals looking to start a new life in Cebu City, however, the project's appearance and design was not well-received by the public.

Several people pointed out that a number of people in Cebu, including Slater and his family, were affected by Typhoon Odette in 2021 and another powerful storm might cause more devastation.

The project had already obtained an Environmental Compliance Certificate from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau, a requirement for any project that could potentially cause significant environmental impact.

"I shall continue to update as we go along because the people deserves full transparency; and we do share the same concerns for the environment and we will continue to listen," Slater reiterated.

Prior to this controversy, Slater was under fire for his comments normalizing men in a relationship "fantasizing" about other women, a statement he has since apologized for.

