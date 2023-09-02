^

Kelsey Merritt purchases her first house in Los Angeles

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 2, 2023 | 12:17pm
Kelsey Merritt purchases her first house in Los Angeles
First Filipina Victoria's Secret Angel Kelsey Merritt
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt is now a brand new owner of a house in Los Angeles!

The former Victoria's Secret model shared a number of photos of herself inside her newly-purchased home, a result of a long search.

"Did a thing... bought my first home in LA," Kelsey Merritt wrote in her post's caption. "I was searching for a while and fell in love instantly with this charming house! Can’t wait to show you guys more of her."

Kelsey posed in a white maxi dress in several nooks of her new home, which include French doors, two green-colored rooms (one with a fireplace) and an outdoor garden.

The model's pictures were taken by Los Angeles-based Filipino celebrity photographer Adrian Martin — who recently shot with Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley — before officially moving in.

Among those who congratulated Kelsey on her personal milestone were host-actress Anne Curtis, former Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader, and another celebrity photographer BJ Pascual.

Kelsey is the first Filipina to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and appear on an issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, having done the latter four times to date.

RELATED: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to return in 2023

