'It has to fit my lifestyle': Piolo Pascual describes ideal home

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 11:31am
Actor Piolo Pascual
MANILA, Philippines — Piolo Pascual described his ideal home and environment. 

During the recent launch of 1001 Parkway Residences in Alabang, the actor said that his ideal home has to fit his lifestyle. 

“The ideal home, ideal environment to me, is it has to fit my lifestyle. It has to have access to all I need, for work or for fun. And, of course, for me, it's important to have something you can do outdoors and you know when you're able to run outside, even if you're working everyday, it still feels that you have your own space,” he said.  

“To actually live here, it feels good because you can still feel private and you can still feel isolated, but at the same time everything is just a stone's throw away. And if you go around this area, you don't have to leave because everything you need is just around you. It's convenient. Accessibility is very important, and of course, I want to be comfortable,” he added. 

Filigree unveiled its newest residential project 1001 Parkway Residences in Filinvest City, Alabang. The high-rise residential building is the latest addition to the company's collection of properties, which include The Beaufort in BGC, The Enclave Alabang in Daang Hari, Golf Ridge Private Estate in Filinvest Mimosa+ in Clark, Pampanga, and Bristol, Botanika Nature Residences Tower 1 and Two Botanika in Filinvest City. 

“We are thrilled to introduce the newest residential masterpiece from Filigree – 1001 Parkway Residences in Alabang. It not only bears the Filigree brand, but it also embodies our unwavering dedication to craftsmanship and innovative functional design that many of our clients have come to love and trust,” said Daphne Sanchez, Filigree’s Business Unit Head. 

Soon to rise along Millionaire’s Row at Spectrum, which is touted as the most premium district of Filinvest City, the upcoming development offers residents a cosmopolitan lifestyle. With the garden city’s well-connected living environment being a LEED Gold certified neighborhood by the United States Green Building Council, residents will have immediate access to essential amenities such as medical facilities, business centers and educational institutions, as well as a variety of commercial centers, dining hotspots, entertainment venues and green open spaces.

But aside from its strategic location, its architecture blends beauty and functionality. Soon to be the tallest residential building in Filinvest City once completed, it cultivates an indoor-outdoor experience on the ground floor and provides expansive views from the Sky Lounge.

RELATED: WATCH: Piolo Pascual to star in 'Ibarra' musical, thriller film with Kyle Echarri
 

A car enthusiast has pieces of advice for people who are planning to buy their first car. 
No water, no life. No blue, no green.
