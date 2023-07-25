^

Modern Living

Shang Properties takes over ABS-CBN property, to be converted into condos

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 5:02pm
Shang Properties takes over ABS-CBN property, to be converted into condos
Shang Properties, Inc. executives (from left) Marketing Director Jayme Uy, Executive Vice President Jose Juan Jugo, Head of Group Sales Rose Morales and Sales Director Joseph Brimer
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Along the Christian Route in Pasig City, Shang Properties' 67-storey Laya property will rise as a place for "self-expression" akin to The Rise Makati by 2028. 

Similar to The Rise Makati

Shang Properties' planned residential property in the Ortigas Business District is taller compared to The Rise' 59 storeys but the two properties will have the same vibe. 

Sales Head Rose Morales said the property is aptly named after the Filipino word for freedom. 

"It's a community for human connection and a space for cultural enrichment. It offers freedom for self-expression given the flexibility in the spaces composed of Studio 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units, light and modern hip spaces give residents room to design their own homes," said Morales at last month's unveiling of new logo and updates on its properties held in The Fort Shangri-La in Bonifacio Global City. 

Laya will have 1,283 units, starting at 33-square-meter studio type to the three-bedroom units. Prices start at below P10 million to P40 million. It is the eighth wholly owned residential property of Shang Properties. 

Morales said Laya is catered towards young professionals and starting families as it is near commercial district and corporate headquarters. It is about an eight-minute walk to the upcoming Ortigas subway station of the Metro Manila Subway that is projected to be completed by 2025. It is also approximately 6 kilometers away from Bonifacio Global City in the neighboring Taguig City. 

The Ortigas property will have library, workspace, fully equipped fitness studio, game room, play room and viewing room for movie nights. 

Laya will be launched in September, with its showroom to be opened soon in Shangri-La Plaza. 

Own property managers

Morales said that what makes Shang Properties different from other developers is having their own property management company, which manages Shang's properties, including hotels. 

"So, coming from that, youll know that your property is well-maintained with value appreciation over time. Whether for investment or end-use, the property will be managed well by the property manager. We also have own leasing team in case youd like it leased," she added. 

She also added that they are set to only release 200 units by its grand launch out of its more than thousand, a move that differentiates from their competitors.

Cebu, ABS-CBN properties

The company is also taking on more projects in the coming two to three years. Among these is the property that is used to be owned by embattled media giant ABS-CBN. 
 
"It's very adjacent to it and it used to be a property of ABS-CBN. It will be at South Triangle. We don't have the fine details yet, but in terms of positioning, probably it will be similar to One Shangri-La Place, not similar to Laya. It will have studios and some bigger cuts," Morales said. 

She also said that they have acquired a property in Cebu's City Center, which will be a first for Shang Properties in Cebu. 

New logo

Shang opened its first property in 1987, a fact that has not escaped the notice of Executive Vice President Jose Juan Jugo. 

“Since we opened our first property in 1987, many things have changed. Demands have shifted, and our residents’ priorities have evolved. To stay relevant, we must adapt and innovate,” said Jugo. 

“If Shang Properties wants to be here and relevant over the next 20 to 30 years there has to be some sort of revolution, rebranding and changing the logo are just two ways, but we are also forced now to think about how to develop superior products,” he added.

The new logo still pays homage to its previous logo. The typeface, however, was updated "to reflect a subtle tone of modern luxury and sophistication," while Shang's identifiable symbol, the crane, has been simplified "to reflect a clean and streamlined look."

RELATED: Haraya Residences imagines the living style of the future

vuukle comment

CONDOMINIUM

SHANG PROPERTIES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ocean Month 2023: Simple steps that could make a difference in saving our oceans
June 29, 2023 - 10:08am

Ocean Month 2023: Simple steps that could make a difference in saving our oceans

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | June 29, 2023 - 10:08am
No water, no life. No blue, no green.
Modern Living
fbtw
Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse: How to have free stay with 'Ken' hosting
June 27, 2023 - 1:36pm

Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse: How to have free stay with 'Ken' hosting

By Kristofer Purnell | June 27, 2023 - 1:36pm
In anticipation of the release of "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll, Airbnb is putting back on the list...
Modern Living
fbtw
Mid-market segment finds unparalleled value in Ortigas Land&rsquo;s Olin at Jade Drive
June 19, 2023 - 2:00pm

Mid-market segment finds unparalleled value in Ortigas Land’s Olin at Jade Drive

June 19, 2023 - 2:00pm
With its newly launched residential tower, Olin at Jade Drive, in Ortigas Center, Ortigas Land is well-positioned to meet...
Modern Living
fbtw
Urban gardening answer to hunger, food inaccessibility
June 18, 2023 - 5:28pm

Urban gardening answer to hunger, food inaccessibility

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | June 18, 2023 - 5:28pm
According to WWF-Philippines, the practice of urban gardening addresses one of the key pillars of food security, access to...
Modern Living
fbtw
Kylie Jenner gives preview of P2-B LA home
June 14, 2023 - 12:09pm

Kylie Jenner gives preview of P2-B LA home

By Kristofer Purnell | June 14, 2023 - 12:09pm
Entreprenuer-socialite Kylie Jenner mildly caved in to the requests of fans to give a mini-tour of her home in Los Angeles,...
Modern Living
fbtw
Beat the heat with the best cooling comfort from Sharp
Sponsored
June 8, 2023 - 8:00am

Beat the heat with the best cooling comfort from Sharp

June 8, 2023 - 8:00am
With a wide variety of offerings, Sharp provides the best quality through its innovative technologies and features providing...
Modern Living
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with