Shang Properties takes over ABS-CBN property, to be converted into condos

MANILA, Philippines — Along the Christian Route in Pasig City, Shang Properties' 67-storey Laya property will rise as a place for "self-expression" akin to The Rise Makati by 2028.

Similar to The Rise Makati

Shang Properties' planned residential property in the Ortigas Business District is taller compared to The Rise' 59 storeys but the two properties will have the same vibe.

Sales Head Rose Morales said the property is aptly named after the Filipino word for freedom.

"It's a community for human connection and a space for cultural enrichment. It offers freedom for self-expression given the flexibility in the spaces composed of Studio 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units, light and modern hip spaces give residents room to design their own homes," said Morales at last month's unveiling of new logo and updates on its properties held in The Fort Shangri-La in Bonifacio Global City.

Laya will have 1,283 units, starting at 33-square-meter studio type to the three-bedroom units. Prices start at below P10 million to P40 million. It is the eighth wholly owned residential property of Shang Properties.

Morales said Laya is catered towards young professionals and starting families as it is near commercial district and corporate headquarters. It is about an eight-minute walk to the upcoming Ortigas subway station of the Metro Manila Subway that is projected to be completed by 2025. It is also approximately 6 kilometers away from Bonifacio Global City in the neighboring Taguig City.

The Ortigas property will have library, workspace, fully equipped fitness studio, game room, play room and viewing room for movie nights.

Laya will be launched in September, with its showroom to be opened soon in Shangri-La Plaza.

Own property managers

Morales said that what makes Shang Properties different from other developers is having their own property management company, which manages Shang's properties, including hotels.

"So, coming from that, youll know that your property is well-maintained with value appreciation over time. Whether for investment or end-use, the property will be managed well by the property manager. We also have own leasing team in case youd like it leased," she added.

She also added that they are set to only release 200 units by its grand launch out of its more than thousand, a move that differentiates from their competitors.

Cebu, ABS-CBN properties

The company is also taking on more projects in the coming two to three years. Among these is the property that is used to be owned by embattled media giant ABS-CBN.



"It's very adjacent to it and it used to be a property of ABS-CBN. It will be at South Triangle. We don't have the fine details yet, but in terms of positioning, probably it will be similar to One Shangri-La Place, not similar to Laya. It will have studios and some bigger cuts," Morales said.

She also said that they have acquired a property in Cebu's City Center, which will be a first for Shang Properties in Cebu.

New logo

Shang opened its first property in 1987, a fact that has not escaped the notice of Executive Vice President Jose Juan Jugo.

“Since we opened our first property in 1987, many things have changed. Demands have shifted, and our residents’ priorities have evolved. To stay relevant, we must adapt and innovate,” said Jugo.

“If Shang Properties wants to be here and relevant over the next 20 to 30 years there has to be some sort of revolution, rebranding and changing the logo are just two ways, but we are also forced now to think about how to develop superior products,” he added.

The new logo still pays homage to its previous logo. The typeface, however, was updated "to reflect a subtle tone of modern luxury and sophistication," while Shang's identifiable symbol, the crane, has been simplified "to reflect a clean and streamlined look."

