Mid-market segment finds unparalleled value in Ortigas Landâ€™s Olin at Jade Drive

Mid-market segment finds unparalleled value in Ortigas Land’s Olin at Jade Drive

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine property landscape continues to be strong post-pandemic, especially the residential market, according to 2023 studies.

Both the middle-income and luxury segments remain buoyant in Metro Manila with foreign and local demand rising.

Ortigas Center, the truest midpoint of Metro Manila and one the long-standing mixed-use districts in the country, witnessed new residential, hotel and office buildings rising in the recent years.

It has strengthened its position to be a preferred location for residential addresses, leisure destinations and local and foreign business headquarters.

With its newly launched residential tower in Ortigas Center, Ortigas Land is well-positioned to meet the demand of the middle-income market looking for value, accessibility and all the essentials that cater to their lifestyles.

Location, location, location

Launched in April 2023, Olin at Jade Drive is a 52-story residential tower with 1,245 units, parking levels and its own retail strip.

Its studio and 1BR unit offerings are designed to cater to young professionals, starting families, empty nesters and even investors looking to earn from the property market.

“We see great potential in capital appreciation for the development with its accessibility to commercial developments, corporate offices and educational institutions, as well as mass transportation and ongoing infrastructure projects like the Metro Manila Subway and MRT Line 4,” Ortigas Land AVP and Residential Business Unit Head Jenna Belardo said.

Nestled in the heart of Ortigas Center, at the corner of Exchange Road and Jade Drive, the development’s strategic location offers unparalleled convenience to its residents.

Being in a district where offices, leisure hubs and your home are close, young professionals can anticipate a well-balanced lifestyle.

Residents can also feel at ease traveling to other business districts as they have transportation hubs within reach.

For empty nesters, avenues for wellness are nearby, with various medical facilities, restaurants and malls spread around Ortigas Center.

Starting families with school-age children can choose from a wide range of educational institutions catering to every level.

As well-integrated as its neighborhood is, the development’s features equally contribute to its promise of convenient living.

Olin at Jade Drive houses its own lounge pool, spacious gym and relaxing garden for residents’ leisure time. Kids get their fair share of fun with the kiddie pool and playground.

There is also a co-working space, equipped with both exclusive tables and collaborative spaces, providing students and professionals on hybrid setup a conducive environment outside their units.

Trusted name

Just a few weeks after the launch, Ortigas Land successfully sold more than half of the total units of Olin at Jade Drive.

Ortigas Land provides ease for aspiring buyers to secure an investment in Ortigas Center, with its flexible payment terms that can be stretched up to 72 months.

Olin at Jade Drive is expected to be turned over in 2029.