Spa, 'unli' food, free gadgets: Netflix unveils Philippine office with 'work from paradise' features

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 31, 2023 | 1:09pm
An accent wall inside Netflix Philippines' new office
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — If you thought you know what "Netflix and chill" means, wait until you get a glimpse of the streaming platform's office here in the Philippines.

Philstar.com was invited by Netflix Philippines for lunch at their office based in Makati, and we got a quick tour at the space that takes up a whole floor.

The main lounge has a spacious interior which goes for the rest of the floor, from the work areas to the mess hall. The library provides not only books to read but also all sorts of board games — that is, if the employees would be bored at all with the office's many enviable features.

Meeting rooms are named and designed after Netflix originals such as "Squid Game," "Stranger Things," and the Philippines' own "My Amanda" starring Piolo Pascual and Alessandra de Rossi. The rooms can be electronically reserved through a tablet by the door, so no more queuing for approval papers!

There are even rooms meant to improve the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health of employees like a mindfulness room, a lactation room, a wellness room, and a shower room.

All employees work in high-tech smart desks, and should they need more gadgets for work, there is a vendo that provides free-flowing keyboards, mouse and other techie accessories!

Come lunch time, a chef-curated catered menu that changes every day awaits all employees. They even have their own convenience store with unlimited free ice cream and beverages!

The entire office boasts of great Makati skyline views — and one can even see Philstar.com's Bonifacio Global City office tower from a distance.

— Video by Philstar.com/Kristofer Purnell

