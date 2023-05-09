^

'I was just like a housewife': Small Laude talks vlogging, gives tips to aspiring vloggers

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 9, 2023 | 9:55am
'I was just like a housewife': Small Laude talks vlogging, gives tips to aspiring vloggers
Socialite and vlogger Small Laude (left) with Diagold CEO Jennifer Ty at the launch of Laude as the newest endorser of the jewelry brand on May 8, 2023 in Shangri-La Fort in Bonifacio Global City.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Believe it or not, but socialite-turned-popular- vlogger Small Laude revealed that she is more filtered on camera than off-camera. 

"I'm just a little bit mellow on camera because my husband says, 'You are too noisy. You're so talkative.' So I'm like filtering myself. I'm a little bit more tamed compared to when I'm at home," Laude said. 

The socialite spoke to the press at her launch as the newest endorser of jewelry brand Diagold. She joins recently married Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, and its past endorsers, model-entrepreneur Georgina Wilson and actress and ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio. 

Born Marissa Eduardo, Laude comes from an affluent family even before she started vlogging. She is married to Philip Laude, the scion of candymakers Candyman, the company behind popular candy brands Kendi Mint and White Rabbit. Her sister, Alice Eduardo, is the founder of Sta. Elena Construction and Development Corporation. 

"I was just like a housewife, staying at home. Helping my husband in the office. That's it. Very plain. Like daily lunch out with friends. Just go out with my family. It's totally different now," she shared. 

Her privileged upbringing, however, did not stop her from reaching out to the masses. She noted how even some of her friends have told her that she did not need to vlog or share her life with the public. 

"Some of my friends say, 'Why do you do that? You don't need to do this.' But you know what? I'm so happy with what I do and as long as I don't step on anyone's toes," Laude said. 

The socialite said that she is happy to have found her purpose by making people happy just by watching her vlog.
 
"I help with their sadness, depression. It made me happy so I don't care whatever people will say, but I'm just happy with what I do. I'll do what I like, what makes me happy. I don't care what people will say," she added. 

For those who want to explore vlogging, Laude shared some tips in a separate interview with Philstar.com. 

"Oh, just do what you want. Be yourself. Of course, authenticity is the key because you know, viewers now, they know. They're so intelligent. They know if you're like, making it, faking it. Just be real and be nice," she advised. 

