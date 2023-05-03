'Live a life that sparks joy': Konmari consultant explains Marie Kondo's 'giving up on tidiness' comment

MANILA, Philippines — A leading local KonMari expert has explained further the viral statements of professional tidier Marie Kondo, best known for her decluttering culture that "sparks joy" after she said she had given up on tidying up.

Earlier this year while promoting her latest book "Marie Kondo's Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life," the Japanese author admitted her house was now messy as she shifted her focus to her children.

"Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times. I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me," the originator of the KonMari Method said then.

In a workshop for funiture company YORI yesterday, Christine Dychiao — the Philippines' first certified KonMari Consultant, receiving certification in 2018 — expounded further what Kondo shared at the time.

"It wasn't really about 'keeping a perfect home,' her goal really is to help tidy homes so you can live in a better one — to enjoy your life," said Dychiao. "It's not really about having a (perfectly) organized home... her philosophy is 'live a life that sparks joy'."

Dychiao also shared the six basic rules of tidying in line with the KonMari Method that took the world by storm after Kondo's 2014 book "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" and the 2019 Netflix series "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo":

Commit to cleaning

Imagine your ideal lifestyle

Finish discarding items first, in other words, let things go

Organize by category, not by location

Follow the right order

Ask yourself, "Does it spark joy?"

The consultant elaborated on the fourth rule by advising to go through sentimental items last as unearthing them early may lead to extended reminiscing and a delay in tidying.

As for the final rule, Dychiao categorized items into things that directly spark joy, functionally spark joy, or can lead to future joy — otherwise, they should be tidied up or thrown out.

Dychiao also advised having a tidying plan like telling one's housemates for accountability and privacy, having a holding zone, taking "before" photos, setting a proper schedule (a room often takes three hours while a big house could take six months), and donating to someone who will appreciate your things.

She ended with storage advice such as using height to maximize space, hanging clothes by length from left to right (for aesthethic and storing purposes), keeping files upright rather than laid down, and sorting small items into bento boxes.

