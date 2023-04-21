Team Kramer breaks ground for new house project

Doug and Chesca Kramer with their kids in an image posted on Instagram on March 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Team Kramer, composed of Doug, Chesca, and kids Kendra, Scarlett and Gavin, all took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the family's new house project.

Doug shared on his Instagram account a video reel of the ceremony, which included each family member digging using shovels and Doug himself popping open a bottle of champagne.

The video itself was set to an excerpt of Oh The Larceny's "Good Day Coming."

Host-singer Iya Villania-Arellano and Doug's former basketball teammate Gabe Norwood expressed their support in the comments section of Doug's reel.

The planned house to be constructed by Tier One Architects will have three storeys and a basement.

Doug and Chesca have been married for nearly 15 years and have lived in their current mountaintop mansion since 2019.

The said house has an infinity pool, theater, elevator, office, gym, playroom, and a great view of the city, though it did take two years to be fully constructed.

The couple announced last year plans to build another house as "a build and sell passion project."

"We took the first step into building a dream home that our family would love, but with the intention of building it for another family (investor) in the near future," Doug and Chesca said then.

