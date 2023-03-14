Home improvement innovations take center stage in WORLDBEX

The latest trends in home improvement will be on the spotlight as Mariwasa returns with a face-to-face setup in the 26th WORLDBEX at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on Thursday, March 16.

The country’s premier building and construction expo, WORLDBEX had shifted online when the pandemic struck in 2020, something Mariwasa had been virtually participating in. This year, the ceramic tile industry pioneer returns to highlight its latest innovations as it aims to be a top decorative surface and bathroom service provider.

In this year’s WORLDBEX, which is slated to run until March 19, Mariwasa will focus on introducing its New Growth Products. Ever committed to innovation, quality, and artistry, Mariwasa promises to bring new sights and knowledge to attendees.

Mariwasa's theme for WORLDBEX 2023 is Industrial Jungle, driven by their commitment to Circular Economy. It draws inspiration from nature’s sustainability in the contemporary world as people recognize the relevance of sustainability in the modern world, especially in establishing infrastructures like homes and their furnishings.

The company said WORLDBEX 2023 attendees will be in for a treat at their booths.

On the first day, invited VIPs such as Mariwasa Siam Ceramics, Inc. Chairman of the Board Regina Coseteng; Mariwasa Director Yvette Coseteng; former United Architects of the Philippines president Architect Don Architect Armando Eugene De Guzman; United Architects of the Philippines president Architect Richard Garcia; Architectural & Interior Design DMCI Homes Vice President Architect Rina Soriano; and Thailand Ambassador to the Philippines Tull Traisorat will be present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Mariwasa President Jakkrit Suwansilp will also be present to share his opening speech with eager attendees.

One of the highlights of Mariwasa’s booth includes a new collection of tiles, and a Mariwasa Product Demo, specifically the adhesive and sanitary wares, by the quality assurance, which will be the main highlight for four days. Other products to be on display are Mariwasa’s tile grout, skim coat, megabond, vinyl flooring, luxury vinyl tile, and stone vinyl composite.

Mariwasa will also have room scenes wherein audiences can take pictures. There will be three in total for attendees to view and see the company’s products in use. Visitors can explore the entire exhibit, and if they do, they will receive freebies, notably Mariwasa merchandise.

Tyler, Mariwasa’s official mascot, will further entice the audience with a dance performance every break.

The expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can visit Mariwasa at their booths, from 700 to 704 and 837 and 841.