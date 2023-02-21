^

Belle Mariano breaks ground for dream home

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 21, 2023 | 1:28pm
Belle Mariano breaks ground for her two-storey dream home
Belle Mariano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Belle Mariano is reaping the rewards from her hard-earned money since she started as a child star years ago with her upcoming dream home. 

The "He's Into You" star and her family recently broke ground for their dream home. 

Belle posted their momentous event on her Instagram. 

"Still pinching myself! Dreams really do come true! I share this humbling moment to all of you who walked with me in this journey," the actress wrote. 

The 20-year-old actress was seen posing with the blurred tarp behind her that says the house is a proposed two-storey residence. 

Belle started acting when she was nine years old with the comedy show "Goin' Bulilit," which also launched the careers of Kathryn Bernardo, Miles Ocampo, Sharlene San Pedro and Julia Montes. 

