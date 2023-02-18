Haraya Residences imagines the living style of the future

The idea of traditional living is gone,” says Francesca Muzio, founder and CEO of Italy-based FM Architettura. “The way we use the spaces in our homes nowadays is very different. And we try to envision in which way will be our future.”

P&T Group Architect and Director Edgar Cozzio agrees: “How we live is ever-changing. Cities grow and how we live in them matters greatly to our health and the health of our community.”

Muzio’s group FM Architettura and Cozzio’s firm P&T Group, along with P Landscape Co .Ltd., comprise the creative team and main design collaborators for Shang Robinsons Properties Inc.’s (SRPI) latest project, Haraya Residences.

SRPI is a joint venture between Shang Properties Inc. and Robinsons Land Corporation, the group behind luxury development Aurelia Residences in Bonifacio Global City.

From the home to the amenities and vibrant gardens, privacy is part of the design: Discover your own private retreat at Haraya Residences.

Cosmopolitan living reimagined

“We believe a new era requires new thinking,” says Shang Properties Inc. executive vice president Jose Juan Jugo. “It demands a new understanding of the home: how we live, interact, unwind, and be productive. Together with the finest architects, designers and artisans, we deliver this unique vision that offers an uncompromising new perspective on cosmopolitan living.”

Haraya Residences sits on a 31-hectare mixed-use estate by Robinsons Land Corporation, which is still in the early phases of development. “Haraya in Filipino means ‘imagination,’ so we hold our mission sacred, to envision new possibilities for homeowners, introduce meaningful innovation, and develop inventive spatial configurations that provide comfort, freedom, and inspiration.”

The result is a stunning, two-tower sprawling development featuring 558 homes in the first-to-rise South Tower, and more units in the next phase as the North Tower follows. The development also highlights unique indoor and outdoor amenities spanning 2,270 sqm. and 2,500 sqm., respectively.

Located at the heart of Bridgetowne Estate in Pasig, Haraya Residences is a luxury vertical gated village that boldly integrates all aspects of modern living in its design and features — thoughtfully planned to complement the ever-evolving lifestyle and leanings of today’s discerning urban dweller.

“Haraya Residences is the realization of Robinsons Land Corporation’s and Shang Properties’ dream of improving the way people live,” enthuses Jugo. “It’s a project that will transform normal urban living into something very special.”

Vibrant interiors and verdant greens welcome you to the heart of the vertical gated village, designed for the whole family. Organic, curvilinear walls and design motifs create a soft, inviting environment — perfect for the whole family

That tactile experience

to realize the vision of haraya Residences, the developer and designers had to probe deeply into the lifestyle pattern changes of the market.

“We desire more tactile homes,” Muzio notes. “We realize how nature is important in our lives.” There is a new awareness on the importance of having al fresco spaces and opportunities to be closer to nature.

“In Italy, we have a concept called ‘loggia,’” she notes. “It’s an extension of your home, but also a part of the exterior; a space that can take on many personalities — an intimate garden, for example, or an outdoor living room. Nowadays, the boundaries of the indoor and outdoor spaces are more fluid. It’s like stepping outside into the heart of your home.”

At Haraya Residences, the shape of the buildings gave the design team a lot of unique opportunities to create “deep spaces that allow residents to feel safe and cocooned in their homes but at the same time enjoy a sense of freedom through the generous outdoor living space.

“We wanted to broaden the outdoor space to bring in that connection with nature – to feel fresh air and feel the outside world while inside,”

Cozzio adds.

Pixelated layout

Haraya Residences’ one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites are designed using the “pixelated layout.”

“The idea is to create a flexible layout, discovering new relationships and interactions between spaces more suitable to contemporary lifestyle,” Muzio explains. “It is a reimagining of the modern home, instead of a rigid layout typical in most buildings.”

The one-bedroom unit expands the traditional one-bedroom layout with additional space and a loggia that enlarges the airy living room. A curvilinear glass partition provides privacy and flexibility when needed, and unifies the living room into a home that is perfect for relaxing and entertaining alike.

The Signature one-bedroom unit offers an expansive living room configuration that integrates an innovative curvilinear den and more loggia space, along with a spacious master bedroom and en-suite bathroom, ideal for those seeking additional space versatility and comfort.

The two-bedroom unit, on the other hand, has expansive windows that extend from the lofty living room to the guest and master bedrooms, opening the home to sweeping panoramic views. Complete with a spacious en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet, the master bedroom also provides functionality and comfort, while the voluminous loggia nestled between the dining and living areas bridges the interior and exterior to create an airy space full of natural light.

The three-bedroom unit represents the full expression of Haraya Residences’ unique, al fresco design vision, where interior spaces merge seamlessly with the outdoors through loggias. Designed for families and those seeking the luxury of space, the three-bedroom unit is an exquisite balance of private and entertainment areas, offering sweeping views from the residence.

Designed with you in mind

The amenities at Haraya Residences are the heart of the development — where privacy, community, and vibrant landscaping come together.

Featuring a variety of unique venue spaces and lounges, Haraya Residences’ indoor amenities are designed as extensions of their very own homes. Residents can freely catch a movie with family and friends at The Viewing Room; bookworms can curl up with a novel at The Library; and couples can wine and dine in exquisitely furnished function rooms.

Furthermore, celebrants can host private parties at the Chef’s Kitchen; students and employees can work collaboratively with colleagues at the Studio; families can enjoy activities at the game room and children’s playroom; fitness enthusiasts can get active at the gym; executives can gather for meetings at the Tea Room; and guests can marvel at stunning panoramic views of the skyline while dining at the Lobby Lounge.

Alternately, Haraya Residences’ outdoor amenities feature a variety of beautifully tended green spaces and private nooks. The whole family can unwind at the swimming pools and children’s play areas; students and professionals can decompress at the Jacuzzi after a long day; while others can rejuvenate through yoga under the swaying trees.

“From the beautiful entrance, the impressive amenities, to the units, there has to be a sense of place,” notes Muzio. “Also, for us, the experience of a private community is the new amenities component.”

At Haraya Residences, common areas are not only spaces that residents can use, but are natural extensions of their homes, places where residents can cultivate their passions, recharge, rejuvenate, and maybe, most importantly, connect with neighbors, friends and family.

“Haraya Residences engages all your senses,” says Cozzio. “It is a home to return to, an escape from outside stresses. It is a sanctuary to enjoy the family and to socialize with friends.”

A well-planned and a well-thought-out development such as Haraya Residences — in harmony with the environment, bringing the outdoors in through loggias, incredible landscaping, stunning views — is paramount in improving quality of living.

Haraya Residences joins Shang Properties’ other luxury developments such as the Shang Grand Tower, The St. Francis Shangri-La Place, One Shangri-La Place, Shang Salcedo Place, Shang Residences at Wack Wack, and Horizon Homes at Shangri-La at the Fort.

