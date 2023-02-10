^

Modern Living

Jim Carrey selling house of 30 years for almost P2 billion

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 10, 2023 | 8:37am
Jim Carrey selling house of 30 years for almost P2 billion
Jim Carrey at the Los Angeles premiere of "Sonic The Hedgehog 2"
AFP / Chris Delmas

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Jim Carrey is selling his huge house in Los Angeles which he has considered his home for almost 30 years, almost a year after he announced his planned retirement from acting.

Carrey put up the 12,704-square-foot mostly one-storey house in high-end suburban Brentwood in west Los Angeles for $28.9 million (P1.57 billion), partially as the actor hasn't stayed at the residence in quite a while and wants someone else to enjoy it.

Back in 1994, Carrey initially bought the house for $3.8 million (P207 million), and now he is selling it for seven times the price.

The house has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, an office, a grand piano, a customized theater, gym, an outdoor tennis court, waterfall pool house with bar, an outdoor spa, and an infrared sauna and steam room.

Details of Jim Carrey's mansion
Sotheby's International Realty

The modern interiors consisting of brick and hardwood floors, white walls, and pitched beamed ceilings are mostly lit by natural light through skylights and several glass doors.

These doors offer a near-panoramic view as seen through a circular breakfast room, while the living room features mohair-covered sofas and burl wood columns.

Such earth tones also appear in the main suite that has a wood-paneled bath, soaking tub, a fireplace, and leaded-glass windows.

RELATED: Zedd finally sells his decked-out mansion above Beverly Hills

JIM CARREY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Zedd finally sells his decked-out mansion above Beverly Hills
1 day ago

Zedd finally sells his decked-out mansion above Beverly Hills

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Russian-German DJ and music producer Anton Zaslavski, better known as Zedd, has finally sold his mansion overlooking...
Modern Living
fbtw
Cheers to Woopsy and Agile
6 days ago

Cheers to Woopsy and Agile

By Johnny Litton | 6 days ago
Well-regarded entrepreneur Wopsy Zamora and his beautiful wife Agile organized an intimate party at the posh Penthouse No....
Modern Living
fbtw
Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo show Las Vegas home overlooking Red Canyon
6 days ago

Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo show Las Vegas home overlooking Red Canyon

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
It's not a new property per se.
Modern Living
fbtw
The joy of hosting
9 days ago

The joy of hosting

By Rose Fres Fausto | 9 days ago
The biggest benefit of hosting a party is the gift of connection you give your guests and yourself.
Modern Living
fbtw
Song Joong Ki living with new wife Katy Louise Saunders in Itaewon villa - report
9 days ago

Song Joong Ki living with new wife Katy Louise Saunders in Itaewon villa - report

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Korean actor Song Joong Ki, who recently announced he is expecting a baby with his new wife Katy Louise Saunders, is reportedly...
Modern Living
fbtw
&lsquo;My home is messy&rsquo;: Marie Kondo has 'given up' being tidy looking after her kids
11 days ago

‘My home is messy’: Marie Kondo has 'given up' being tidy looking after her kids

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Japanese author and consultant Marie Kondo has given up on keeping her house tidy to focus on something else that "sparks...
Modern Living
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with