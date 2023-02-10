Jim Carrey selling house of 30 years for almost P2 billion

Jim Carrey at the Los Angeles premiere of "Sonic The Hedgehog 2"

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Jim Carrey is selling his huge house in Los Angeles which he has considered his home for almost 30 years, almost a year after he announced his planned retirement from acting.

Carrey put up the 12,704-square-foot mostly one-storey house in high-end suburban Brentwood in west Los Angeles for $28.9 million (P1.57 billion), partially as the actor hasn't stayed at the residence in quite a while and wants someone else to enjoy it.

Back in 1994, Carrey initially bought the house for $3.8 million (P207 million), and now he is selling it for seven times the price.

The house has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, an office, a grand piano, a customized theater, gym, an outdoor tennis court, waterfall pool house with bar, an outdoor spa, and an infrared sauna and steam room.

Sotheby's International Realty Details of Jim Carrey's mansion

The modern interiors consisting of brick and hardwood floors, white walls, and pitched beamed ceilings are mostly lit by natural light through skylights and several glass doors.

These doors offer a near-panoramic view as seen through a circular breakfast room, while the living room features mohair-covered sofas and burl wood columns.

Such earth tones also appear in the main suite that has a wood-paneled bath, soaking tub, a fireplace, and leaded-glass windows.

