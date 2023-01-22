^

Famous California 'Invisible House' on sale for whopping $18 million

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 22, 2023 | 2:36pm
The famous Invisible House in Joshua Tree, California where celebrities like Demi Lovato and Lizzo stayed is for sale for a whopping $18 million.
MANILA, Philippines — If your wish is to live inside an invisible house inspired by Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey," best prepare $18 million. 

The popular "Invisible House," so-called for its mirror-clad exterior, found in Joshua Tree, California, is on sale. 

Owner and co-designer Chris Hanley, Hollywood film producer for "American Psycho" and "Spring Breakers," is selling the 5,500-square-foot home.   

He is selling it because he wants to move on to a new project, according to an article on Wall Street Journal. 

It took six years to build, and was completed in 2019. Co-designed with Tomas Osinski, Hanley shared he had many inspirations in building the house, including artist Andy Warhol and the monolith featured in the cult-favorite sci-fi film, Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey." 

A 100-foot pool that occupies the living room is one of the Invisible House's features. It also has four bedrooms, three baths and a 222-square-foot projection wall. Best of all, its mirror exterior reflects its surrounding, the rocky environs of the dessert, and the look of its locale depending on the weather. 

Not just a shiny, rectangular abode, the Invisible House's glass exterior can filter ultraviolet and infrared frequencies, while its roof features an eco-friendly foam. It is also built with solar thermal system with heating panels for electricity, pool and hot water. 
 

The famous house has been visited by celebrities like Demi Lovato, Lizzo and Diplo. It was even featured in several shows, including Netflix's "The Most Amazing Vacation Rentals." 

Its fame has even reached Instagram, with its own page with 33,000 followers. 

 “Bringing the Invisible House to market for the first time ever is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Aaron Kirman and Matt Adamo, the property’s listing agents from AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a statement. 

RELATED: Lizzo: From living in cars to owning a house with half a dozen Christmas trees

