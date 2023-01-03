James Reid, Liza Soberano give tour inside Careless Los Angeles crib

MANILA, Philippines — James Reid and Liza Soberano gave a brief tour of their Los Angeles Careless crib as seen on Careless Music's YouTube channel.

James started by welcoming the filming crew, and reminding them to take off their shoes because it is an "Asian household."

The singer-actor and Careless founder proceeded to walk around the predominantly white abode and introduced Jeff Oh, their CEO, who was busy working in an enclosed glass room.

He also passed by their kitchen with its island counter where their chief of staff Ri Norton was plotting their schedules.

He passed by the living room, or their multi-purpose room, where Careless artists Lesha and Destiny Rogers were sitting, and then proceeded to the pool area where his ward, Liza Soberano, was exercising with the dumbbells.

"Sorry, Hope. Sorry to interrupt," James said, referring to Liza's other name.

Wearing a thick hoodie and black pants, Liza stopped her exercise and answered James' questions.

"I know you said you only really lived with family. What was it like living in a big old house with 10 other people?" he asked.

Liza's ever-shy smile was on her face as she answered, "It's been very chaotic. It's been a learning experience because, um, I got to like know each and every one of you a little bit better. I discovered new things about myself that I'm more patient than I could be."



James teased her that it sounded like a "backhanded" compliment, but Liza was quick to deny it.

"No! Everybody's really cool. I love everybody," she replied.

James then turned over the tour of the house to Liza.

Liza toured the second floor of the house, where their rooms and the veranda are located. A beautiful chandelier serves as a focal and accent piece of the house.

Liza revealed that she shares a room with other female Careless artists. She also pointed out James' room, which he shares with another Careless artist.

The actress opened another room, where she said "all the magic happens." It turned out to be a room where music producer De'La and singer, rapper and lyricist Massiah were hanging out.

After her quick chat with the two, she walked towards the veranda where a comfortable-looking couch is placed and a ring light stands right in front of it.

"We have a vlog where we consistently keep on shooting. It's like our version of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' [which is] Keeping Up With Careless. We shoot our confessionals here. A lot of dirt has been spilled in this veranda," Liza shared.

Right after the veranda, Liza ended the tour as she saw James leaving the Careless Los Angeles headquarters for an appointment.

James and Liza have been shuttling back and forth between Manila and the United States as they try their luck in Hollywood, even in other countries, such as South Korea.

James has been focusing on his music and managing other stars, including himself and Liza. Liza, meanwhile, is set to appear as Taffy in the Cole Sprouse starrer "Lisa Frankenstein." — Video from Careless Music YouTube channel

