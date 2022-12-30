Protect your home: 6 things to do after burglary or break-in

Keep your home safe while away on vacation by doubling up on your house's security features.

MANILA, Philippines — While everyone's in a holiday mode, it helps to be prepared and vigilant especially when it comes to your home.

With many leaving their homes for that much-awaited vacation in the province or to some favorite destination, it is important to know how to act if your worst nightmare ever occurs.

Here are six actions you can do if your house falls victim to a burglary or break-in:

1. Get help! Don’t chase the thief yourself.

Don't let emotions rule your head. Never think that you can fight off a bunch of thieves who are bent on doing the bad deed. In many cases, they come in numbers, one of them may run if caught in the act but there is a chance that there will be one or more still inside the house.

Leave the premises if you can and call the police. Wait inside your car or at a neighbor’s house while help arrives.

Leaving the crime scene saves you from a possible violent confrontation with the burglar/s, and also preserves traces of evidence.



2. Document everything. Take note of what’s missing.

As soon as it’s safe to enter the house, make an inventory of the missing items.

Take pictures of each section, especially areas where valuables were taken or have been damaged, plus the entry and exit points of the intruders.

If you have a closed-circuit television (CCTV) installed, review the footage and submit a copy to the authorities for the police report.

3. Call your insurance company.

After the police report and documentation, call your insurance agent within 24 hours to file a claim.

It helps to be prepared and avail of reliable non-life insurance products like Malayan Insurance Co. Inc.’s Home Protect Plus. This can help you recover from the financial losses of your stolen or broken belonging and damages to the property itself.

4. Tidy up and put things in order.

Don't expose your children or the young ones to the crime scene to avoid them from being shocked. You may leave them with trusted relatives and friends while you clean up the wreckage after the go-signal from the police or the authority.

Start your clean-up operations by fixing structural damages like broken windows, doors, locks and gates. This act subconsciously gives you a feeling of security. You can also consider rearranging furniture to give your space a refreshing look.

5. Build up your defenses.

At this time, CCTVs have become commonplace and it is about time that you have one installed in your house. Double up on your locks and windows. Install double locks on each main door and bigger strike plates. Install lights that automatically switch on at night to leave the impression that someone is at home even when you're away from home.

It also helps to ask for your neighbors to check on your place while you're away.

6. Keep a low profile.

This should always be on the top of the head for your own safety and security.

While it is tempting to post the latest gadgets and appliances you've bought, social media is often a dead giveaway for many would-be thieves and burglars.

Avoid putting your gadgets and valuables near or visible through your windows.

Like you, many thieves are tech-savvy and once they have an idea of your home's layout, they can take note of your belongings and break-in when you’re livestreaming across town. Don't tempt fate.



