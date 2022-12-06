^

Modern Living

'We all love too much': Heart Evangelista shares table setting for a 'happy 2022'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 12:10pm
'We all love too much': Heart Evangelista shares table setting for a 'happy 2022'
Photo lifted from the Instagram account of Heart Evangelista.
@iamhearte via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — If 2022 ended prematurely, Heart Evangelista would still personally call the year a happy one, amid all the ups and downs it has thrown at her.

These were among the things she shared with Philstar.com at the recent launch of Swarovski's collaboration with Rosenthal, the jewelry company's first venture into tableware.

Heart was among the personalities invited to curate a table setting aligned with Swarovski's colors, in particular, azure, a shade of blue.

"It really does represent calming [amid] the hustle and bustle of life," said Heart of why she loves the color blue and Swarovski x Rosenthal's teacups, and expanding on her attraction to maximalism. "At the end of the day, we all love too much."

The socialite-actress expounded more on her affinity with blue and opulence in an exclusive converstion with Philstar.com.

Related: Heart Evangelista, Pia Wurtzbach twinning in sheer designer ensemble

"I love the color of the sky, the reflection of the ocean, I think it's very calming," Heart said. "Opulence is putting everything around you beautifully together. It's not necessarily about the pricetag, it's creating something beautiful and decadent."

Alll these seem to play a part in what makes Heart believe that she has had a happy 2022.

"I think it's always happy, it's just the way you look things," Heart ended.

The latter half of the year saw Heart going to the Milan Fashion Week, the Paris Fashion Week — where she earned the praise of former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham — and obtaining an apartment in the French capital.

Yet amid these personal achievements, Heart has still remained silent amid the rumors that she and husband Senator Chiz Escudero have split up.

RELATED: ‘Depende’: Heart Evangelista on living in Paris for good amid rumored split with Chiz Escudero

HEART EVANGEÂ­LISTA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Vicki Belo lights up 'Queen Bee' Christmas tree&nbsp;
1 day ago

Vicki Belo lights up 'Queen Bee' Christmas tree 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The celebrity doctor-to-the-stars has yet again tapped the talent of Stephen Brown and his Glitterville Studios to create...
Modern Living
fbtw
A celebration that's one for the books
3 days ago

A celebration that's one for the books

By Johnny Litton | 3 days ago
Your columnist was feted with a fun and unforgettable dinner organized by my good friend, Aficionado Perfumes and Personal...
Modern Living
fbtw
Tatler Ball 2022: A night of relevance&nbsp; & purpose
3 days ago

Tatler Ball 2022: A night of relevance  & purpose

By Frannie Jacinto | 3 days ago
The Philippine Tatler Ball is by far the most prestigious event of the year and it is definitely the most difficult to penetrate...
Modern Living
fbtw
Blue wonderland: Interior design ideas using recycled denim
5 days ago

Blue wonderland: Interior design ideas using recycled denim

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Got some old jeans? Instead of throwing them away, maybe you can convert them into something like the following:
Modern Living
fbtw
Fendi Casa opens first Asia store in the Philippines
10 days ago

Fendi Casa opens first Asia store in the Philippines

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 10 days ago
Fendi Casa, luxury home label of Italian fashion house Fendi, recently swung open its third showroom in the world –...
Modern Living
fbtw
It's a memoir, not an autobiography
10 days ago

It's a memoir, not an autobiography

By Joy Virata | 10 days ago
I did it. I actually did it. Perhaps thanks to COVID-19, although it’s terrible to be thankful to COVID-19 for any...
Modern Living
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with