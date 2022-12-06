'We all love too much': Heart Evangelista shares table setting for a 'happy 2022'

MANILA, Philippines — If 2022 ended prematurely, Heart Evangelista would still personally call the year a happy one, amid all the ups and downs it has thrown at her.

These were among the things she shared with Philstar.com at the recent launch of Swarovski's collaboration with Rosenthal, the jewelry company's first venture into tableware.

Heart was among the personalities invited to curate a table setting aligned with Swarovski's colors, in particular, azure, a shade of blue.

"It really does represent calming [amid] the hustle and bustle of life," said Heart of why she loves the color blue and Swarovski x Rosenthal's teacups, and expanding on her attraction to maximalism. "At the end of the day, we all love too much."

The socialite-actress expounded more on her affinity with blue and opulence in an exclusive converstion with Philstar.com.

"I love the color of the sky, the reflection of the ocean, I think it's very calming," Heart said. "Opulence is putting everything around you beautifully together. It's not necessarily about the pricetag, it's creating something beautiful and decadent."

Alll these seem to play a part in what makes Heart believe that she has had a happy 2022.

"I think it's always happy, it's just the way you look things," Heart ended.

The latter half of the year saw Heart going to the Milan Fashion Week, the Paris Fashion Week — where she earned the praise of former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham — and obtaining an apartment in the French capital.

Yet amid these personal achievements, Heart has still remained silent amid the rumors that she and husband Senator Chiz Escudero have split up.

