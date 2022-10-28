Pink October: Holiday table setting ideas from breast cancer survivor

As a breast cancer survivor, Pinky (right) first presented the "Tickle Me Pink" table setting in every conceivable shade of the color.

MANILA, Philippines — Shang Plaza, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, recently presented the tablescape designs of artist Pinky Tobiano.

Simply dubbed "Pink October," the proceeds for the said event will go to the I Can Serve Foundation to help them in their initiatives.

Pinky presented three fabulously designed table settings that won the awe of the event attendees, members of the diplomatic corps, guest-of-honor Chavit Singson, as well as shoppers who were around during the event.

As a breast cancer survivor, Pinky first presented the "Tickle Me Pink" table setting in every conceivable shade of the color.

"For this design, I used fresh, dried, and artificial flowers to decorate the tabletop. I have to make sure the blooms will last for a fortnight, well into the duration of this exhibit."

Then there was "La Dolce Vita," inspired from an afternoon in the Amalfi Coast. The Italian-inspired tablescape was profusely decorated in hues of yellow - radiating brightness and warmth at the same time. This setting is reminiscent of the huge family get-togethers of families we see in mafia-themed movies.

Philstar.com/Earl D.C. Bracamonte Italian-inspired tablescape "La Dolce Vita"

And the piece-de-resistance is the opulently laden "Bahay Kubo" setting adorned with the hand-painted plates of celebrated visual artist Anita Magsaysay-Ho. The design, framed in "walis tambo" framing, is sustainable and very earth-friendly. The recyclable nature of the design pays homage to the climate change efforts that have been gaining steam worldwide.

Philstar.com/Earl D.C. Bracamonte "Bahay Kubo" setting (left) including hand-painted plates of celebrated visual artist Anita Magsaysay-Ho

Rustan's is a tablescapist's haven, offering a myriad of options in accessories and trappings for whatever theme one has in mind. Visit Pinky Tobiano's tablescape designs at the atrium of the Shangri-La Plaza during mall hours. Also with Pinky in this art exhibit are artists Paulina Sotto, Cares Banzon, and Cara Soriano.

"The table is your canvas," enthused Tobiano. "The rest is only limited by the scope of your imagination. And, of course, you can top it all with the right mindset and the right outfit."

RELATED: 50, 25, 12 days of Christmas: Home decorating ideas as Ikea Philippines opens Christmas Shop