'I am so grateful': Bea Alonzo shows Madrid apartment to her mom

Bea Alonzo and her mom in their new Madrid apartment

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo gave her mother a tour of their recently bought apartment in Madrid, Spain.

In her Instagram account, Bea shared their photos together as she expressed her joy at finally being able to show her mother the unit she bought.

“I was finally able to show my mom our apartment in Madrid and she was so happy! Ang dami nya nang plano on how to fix the place,” Bea wrote in the caption.

“I am so grateful I get to share this moment my mom. Pangarap ko lang to eh. Yakapin nyo naman nanay nyo para sa akin,” she added.

The actress revealed in May that she bought an apartment in Madrid.

"Recently, nagpunta ako sa Madrid. And a lot of you have speculated that it's because of work, but it's actually not for work. It's very personal and since you have seen me grow sa YouTube, parang hindi na ako nahihiyang i-share ito sa inyo,” she said.

"And I'm quite excited actually to inspire you even more. The reason why I went to Madrid is because I bought a house in Madrid," she added.

Bea also explained why she picked Spain as her second home.

"I love Spain! Because of the pandemic, naisip ko, 'You only live once!’ So I have to go for it," she said.

The actress said it’s been a year since she's started looking for an apartment in Madrid. Her godmother told her that she can become a resident in Spain with a Golden visa.

"Since last year, I have been looking for an apartment. Nag-umpisa lang iyan sa pagtingin-tingin sa Internet. 'Kaya ko ba? 'Kaya ba ng budget ko?' 'Nakakatakot ba?' 'Ano ba yung mga rules?' 'Mahirap ba?'" she said.

RELATED: Bea Alonzo shares features of new Madrid apartment

