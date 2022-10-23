Furniture shop owner says watching celebrity vlogs key to stay on trend

Furniture Deals Philippines CEO Al Navarro, Bulacan Vice Gov. Alex Castro and COO Alice Quiroga at the opening of the brand's Bulacan branch.

MANILA, Philippines — Furniture Deals Philippines owner Al Navarro revealed that watching celebrity video blogs (vlog) is the key to stay on trend in the furniture industry.

In an interview with Philstar.com during the opening of their new store in Sta. Maria, Bulacan, Navarro shared his observation about how some of their clients come to their store looking for a particular piece they saw online or in a celebrity vlog.

“Normally ang kulay na gusto ng clients ay neutral colors like gray. Mayroon din mga gusto ng kahoy, beige colors. 'Yung mga nakikita nila sa online gusto nila kaya dapat lagi kaming updated sa trend,” he said.

“Halimbawa, nag-house tour 'yung celebrity. Nakita nila, ‘Ay, ang ganda nito.’ Hahanapin nila 'yon sa amin. So, automatic mayroon kaming dapat na ganon so dapat updated kami sa vlog ng celebrity. Gagawa kami ng counter namin dito,” he added.

Navarro said that the biggest advantage of their store is that they manufacture their own furniture, making their prices much more affordable.

“Usually, sumusunod kami sa trend like kung ano 'yung trending. Halimbawa, theme (ay) kahoy, gray motif. Lagi po kaming updated sa mga ganon. Then gumagawa po kami ng sarili naming trendy design at the same time mababa 'yung price. Para din makasiguro 'yung clients na maganda 'yung quality despite na lower price. We do offer warranty,” Navarro said.

“Mas mababa 'yung prices naming kasi 'yon talaga 'yung goal ni Furniture Deals na magprovide ng affordable, quality furniture. Usually high-grade materials 'yung gamit namin. Sa mga kahoy, mahogany 'yung gamit namin hindi palo china. Kaya din po mura 'yung items namin, manufacturer kami. Kami po mismo gumagawa ng mga items namin,” he added.

The brand has been in the furniture business for almost two decades. It started as manufacturer and wholesaler of local handcrafted furniture.

Navarro said many of their clients had requested them to open a branch in the north because they found it inconvenient to travel to Manila or Cavite to visit their stores. It led them to open the Sta. Maria branch in Bulacan.

Apart from visiting their showrooms, Furniture Deals is also accepting orders through its website.

RELATED: '100% Filipino-made': Pampanga furniture maker shares success story despite pandemic

