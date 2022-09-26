Heart Evangelista flexes new 'home on the road' amid split rumors with Chiz Escudero

Actress Heart Evangelista revealed the details of her stylish van designed in collaboration with Mark Bumgarner and Primera Klasse.

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista may be on the road most of the time, but the actress proved she can still travel in style like a business class flyer with her customized luxurious camper van.

The actress recently gave the public a tour of her stylish van via her YouTube channel.

"Welcome to my third home, fourth pala," Heart began while calling for her dogs, Panda and Shuti, to board the van with her. "I've always loved having vans because of the nature of my work."

Viewers were immediately treated to the all-white exterior of her customized Mercedes Sprinter Primera Klasse van.

Her longtime collaborator, fashion designer Mark Bumgarner, took care of her van's interiors that features a quilted chair massager with automatic power leg rest. It also comes with a touchscreen panel on its armchair that enables her to choose her preferred configurations.

The van was furnished thanks to Primera Klasse, the same company that customized the vans of Gretchen Barretto, Maja Salvador and Coco Martin.

"I wanted it to be very Chanel," Heart shared, referring to the quilted upholstery of the chair that resembles the iconic look of the French luxury brand.

The actress/fashion maven who is currently making waves at the Milan Fashion Week also shared that it was her first time that she had a divider inside her van.



"I never had this, FYI, because I'm super friends with my driver and my guard so I never had a divider," she revealed.

She added that despite it, her driver and whoever sits on the passenger seat can still hear everything that happens at the back of the van.

In front of her chair is the wood laminated console that features a stowable velvet tray where Heart can put her bag or eat. There's also a 32-inch Smart TV.

The back resembles the cabin of an airplane with overhead bins in laminated wood and porthole windows with pull-up blinds.

"We wanted to feel like you were actually traveling, like you're on the plane. Hence, this window kasi parang airplane because I always travel," Heart said.

She can also set her van into a perfect stargazing mode with a host of stars illuminated on its ceiling, which she can conjure anytime she wants to.

A throw pillow with the monogrammed "H" rests on the white couch facing a vanity mirror. A closet is placed beside it where Heart stores her designer shoes and jackets, because she is "lamigin."

"I grew up in vans because of my work but this is definitely a van on steroids type of thing," Heart quipped. — Video from Heart Evangelista YouTube channel

RELATED: Look better not bitter: How Heart Evangelista glows despite ‘personal struggles’