Angelica Panganiban gives tour of completed underwater-themed nursery

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban and non-showbiz partner Gregg Homan have finally finished the nursery room for their first child, who is due to be born in the next couple of weeks.

Now based in Subic, Angelica gave a tour of the completed nursery for their baby girl, which the couple chose to design with underwater and oceanic themes.

After a few laughing moments, the actress began the tour of the nursery, which is just beside the master's bedroom, separated by a yellow-glass sliding door.

The wall is decorated with sea creatures like turtles, octopuses, whales, fishes, stingrays, jellyfishes, transparent seaweed, some seahorses, and corals.

Atop a diaper changing station that the couple bought on Instagram, Angelica placed a spot for alcohol, baby powder, cotton balls, massage balms, and wet wipes, while in drawers were first aid kits and a fetal doppler to hear the child's heartbeat.

Also beneath the changing station were clothes the little girl would wear until she is a year old, with even more clothes arriving from the United States as gifts from loved ones.

Beside the changing station is the diaper waste disposal, clothes hamper, clothes, and basket for mittens, socks, headbands, and bonnets which were all given by friends.

Angelica's sister from San Francisco gave the couple an overhead baby monitor with a built-in speaker which Angelica and Gregg set up above the wooden and straw crib they bought from Cebu.

Facing the crib is a leather rocking chair where Angelica would feed her baby girl, joking that it would also be where she could emote that she is now a mother.

"Noong nagpa-practice ako mag-emote, tinanong ni Gregg saan siya mage-emote... napaka-selfish ko at hindi ko [siya] naisip," Angelica said in jest, so in the meantime, he would "sit" either on the floor or an elephant stool also bought by loved ones.

Beside the rocking chair is a vertical desk where Angelica placed all her breastfeeding equipment, some of which provided by her friend and fellow actress Judy Ann Santos.

Angelica said that most of the items have not been washed or polished as the couple wants to finalize everything before their child is born, "May one last linis pa bago namin sabihin 'Okay na' at ready na kami mag-Manila," as Angelica plans to give birth in the city.

The couple announced their pregnancy last March, then Angelica released more photos of her baby bump a month later. — Video by Angelica Panganiban via YouTube

RELATED: Angelica Panganiban gives glimpse of baby's underwater-themed room