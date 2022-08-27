Rustanâ€™s celebrates 70 years in online and in-stores sales

Rustan’s celebrates 70 years in online and in-stores sales

During Rustan’s online sale starting today, Aug. 27, to tomorrow, Aug. 28, over 100 styles and products from Rustans.com’s top brands and customer favorites will be up to 50% off.

Seventy years of exquisite merchandise. Seventy years of unparalleled service. Seventy years of special moments and memories. This is Rustan’s, now ushering in its platinum year.

Since 1952, Rustan’s has upheld the commitment of bringing the best of the world to the best of the Philippines. It has introduced countless firsts in the Philippine retail landscape and has pioneered numerous revolutionary concepts that have elevated the Philippine shopping experience.

These days, Rustan’s has gone beyond simply being the country’s premier department store. It’s become part of the lives of its patrons for generations — captivating hearts, evoking joy, and conjuring heartwarming, priceless moments.

Be your own barista: Breville’s The Barista Express

“The Rustan’s story is a dynamic narrative that is shaped by our customers,” says Rustan Commercial Corporation president Donnie Tantoco. “The merchandise, services, and experiences that we design are all inspired by how we can touch the lives of our customers. Everyone has a Rustan’s story, a unique memory, like opening a precious Rustan’s gift during important life milestones. We feel fortunate to be present in those momentous occasions, but we also want to transform everyday moments into something magical for our customers and allow them to celebrate life’s everyday little luxuries. The only way we can do this is by continuing to connect, listen and create a bespoke experience for our customers’ individual tastes.”

Get discounts on kitchenware like the Philips Chopper.

Celebrations include in-store events, special anniversary offers, exciting new brands and collections, and a weekend-long sale exclusively happening at Rustans.com on Aug. 27 and 28.

Over 100 styles and products from Rustans.com’s top brands and customer favorites will be up to 50% off, including Longchamp, Kate Spade New York, Spanx, Michael Kors, Furla, Pedro del Hierro, Champion, Samsonite, Bally, Superga, Montblanc, Maison Margiela, Estée Lauder, Nuxe, Clarins, L’Occitane, NARS, Shiseido, Stila, Alilo, Summer, Tefal, Breville, Pyrex, and so much more.

Women will find brands like Anne Klein, Kurt Geiger, Pazzion, Dooney & Bourke, LeSportsac, Coccinelle, Triumph, Strathberry, and Hoff with merchandise up to 30% off, while Rustan’s Private Brands Lady Rustan, Luna, and Lotus Resortwear are offering 15% off on regular-priced items. For a little self-care, customers will get numerous offers and complimentary gifts from Jo Malone London, La Mer, Viktor&Rolf, Kanebo, Perricone MD, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Murad, Koh Gen Do, Phyto, Jane Iredale, and Mario Badescu.

For men, brands with can’t-miss-deals of up to 25% off include Jack Nicklaus, Cross, Hackett, American Tourister, Kenneth Cole, and Dune London. Silver Vault brands have a special offer for customers with their finest pieces.

For your home, shop offers from Lacor, Cuisinart, Corelle, TruSens, and AirMaster.

For your little ones, brands like Jellycat, Melissa & Doug, Malabar Baby, Baa Baa Sheepz, and Bonjour Baby are offering items up to 50% off.

Special treat

Besides the complimentary gifts and offers from participating brands, Rustans.com makes the online sale extraordinary by giving customers a special treat when they shop that weekend. Spend a minimum of P30,000 and receive free Philips Audio True Wireless Earbuds with your purchases.

Customers will also be treated to 10% off and free shipping when their purchases reach a minimum of P2,000 after using the exclusive codes provided by partner banks BDO, BPI, Chinabank, EastWest Bank, HSBC, PNB, RCBC, and Security Bank. Discounts are capped at P1,000.

Best of beauty

When you shop in-store, expect only the best in skincare, hair care, makeup, cosmetics, and fragrance from Rustan’s with brands like Chanel, Dior, Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown, MAC, L’Occitane, Clarins, Murad, Anessa, Neal’s Yard, Shiseido, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Stila, RMS Beauty, and more!

Following Rustan’s 70th year is “Beauty Addict: A Decade of Beauty,” Rustan’s The Beauty Source’s annual Beauty Addict Event. Known to be the biggest beauty event of the year, happening this Sept., Beauty Addict is making a comeback, returning stronger and better than ever, with a fully immersive, on-ground festivity filled with a variety of activities and exciting deals for everyone.

A month-long celebration teeming with specials and gift surprises for beauty lovers starts Sept. 1, Thursday, 5 p.m., at Rustan’s Shangri-La Plaza Mall.

Gastronomic delights at East Café

Visit East Cafe at Rustan’s Makati this anniversary month to try new culinary treats featuring a Japanese Merienda Set and Matcha Series. Explore the many flavors of Japan through hearty bites of sumptuous burgers and sides, paired with a hot or cold matcha beverage. The special Oyatsu menu is available for a limited time only.

Up to 70% off for the family and home

Rustan’s lines up recommendations and highlights items for him, her, the little ones, and their home for up to 70% off, as part of the anniversary celebration, for a limited time only.

Got a sneakerhead in the house? How about a Crep Protect care set to keep his shoes bright and shiny? For the frequent traveler, help your man keep his things secure and tidy with luggage and bag options from American Tourister and Samsonite.

For her, discover the perfect wardrobe essentials, accessories, and footwear from Spanx, Big is Beautiful, Chantal Apparel, Verve, Vendome, Easy Spirit, Criselda Lontok, Lady Rustan’s, Lotus and Luna. For one’s crowning glory, Evita Peroni and Oyone have the finest choices for hair accessories. Another is Jacatel, a jewelry brand with gorgeous selections perfect for grand occasions or simple daily wear.

For baby gear, be sure to check out Bombol’s foldable booster seat, Looping and Mamas and Papas heavy-duty strollers, Combi’s infant car seat, Bonjour Baby’s playpens, and cribs, and a whole lot more. Make sure naptimes are also super cozy with Baa Baa Sheepz pillows and Malabar Baby organic beddings. Keep your toddlers happy with Jelly Cat plushies and cute Alilo rattles. Meanwhile, keep food and beverages fresh for the big kids going back to school with Little Bandits, Yumbox, and Montii Co.

For the home, indulge in the luxurious feel of fine bedsheets and mattresses with Sheridan, Uratex, Modbed, and Serta.

For the kitchen, elevate cooking and dining experiences to the next level with choice items from brands trusted by professionals, like Tefal, Cuisinart, Gorenje, Breville, Tramontina, and Philips.

Expert assistance

Use the expert assistance of your favorite Personal Shopper or dial our Personal Shopper On-Call hotline 0917-111-1952 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Contact your preferred Rustan’s store to request for the personal shopper service, and a sales associate will be assigned to assist you with your inquiries, order confirmation and payment transactions.

Fulfilled orders can be collected via curbside pickup or items can be delivered to you for free, for a minimum purchase requirement of P5,000.

Be the first to know about the latest updates and amazing offers on your favorite brands by joining the Rustan’s Live Viber Community http://rstns.shop/RustansViber . For more updates, specials, and events, visit www.rustans.com, like and follow RustansPH on Facebook, and follow @rustansph on Instagram.