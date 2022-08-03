What's inside Neri Naig-Miranda's pet-friendly Pasig condo for sale at P6.5M?

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Neri Naig-Miranda said that her Pasig condo is a good deal at P6.5 million for those who want to reside in a pet-friendly, accessible condominium.

The actress-entrepreneur posted the listing for her Riverside Residences unit on her Instagram.

"6.5M lang sya. Super good deal para sa 3 bedroom condo with parking pa!" Neri wrote.

With a total area of 105 square meters, Neri's unit has three bedrooms, two toilets and bathroom, and a veranda. Her unit comes with a parking slot right below it. Clothes will immediately dry on a good day with a laundry cage on the roof deck.

Neri also shared that her unit is near commercial districts such as the Bonifacio Global City, Ortigas, Tiendesitas, and Eastwood City. It is also accessible for commuters since public utility vehicles can be hailed in front of the community gate. She also boasted that the area had no flooding history. It also has a 24-hour security.

The community amenities include a clubhouse, a ballroom, a gym, two swimming pools, a convenience store and a water station.

Apart from the gym, active or sporty residents can use the basketball or badminton court. Recreational facilities include billiards, karaoke room, picnic area, and two playground areas.

Apart from the amenities, she also shared an anecdote about her unit: "Sa playground sa tapat ng unit namin kami unang nagmeet ni Chito, hihi! 'Di ko kase binigay 'yung exact condo unit ko baka kase stalker 'to at baka palaging nasa labas na ng condo ko. Nag-feeling agad ako."

Neri is married to Parokya Ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda. She also just graduated from college last June.



