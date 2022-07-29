Be in the 'Now': No better time to live and invest in Angeles City, Pampanga

Whether you’re looking for a new home in the suburbs, or an auspicious property to invest in, SMDC gives you a winning choice with their newest development in Northern Luzon, Now Residences.

SMDC brings a fresh take on modern suburban living with Now Residences

MANILA, Philippines — Committed to uplifting the lives of Filipinos, SM Development Corporation (SMDC) is at the forefront of aiding the continued transformation of growth areas across the country.

With a clamor for progressive locations conducive to the standards everyone now seeks when it comes to an affluent yet holistic lifestyle, the trailblazing developer expands its footprint in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Here are the reasons why you shouldn't miss out on this investment.

Local and global connectivity

Thanks to aggressive infrastructure developments and the relentless expansion of local and foreign enterprises across the country, many north and south areas have progressed in leaps and bounds. Angeles City, in particular, is in an exciting position considering the many crucial transportation projects and new business districts Pampanga houses.

Clark International Airport (CRK)'s new passenger terminal, for one, is a prized testament to Angeles City being a competitive global destination. The structural design alone rivals airports from all around the world—standing proudly alongside Germany, Greece, New Zealand and New York when it was chosen as one of the top six finalists in the 2021 World Selection of the Prix Versailles Architecture and Design Awards.

From an economic perspective, CRK's game-changing improvements came at an opportune time for the country.

More than just improving Pampanga's connectivity and mobility to the rest of the region, nation and world, CRK is seen to give the country a much-needed boost in terms of job creation and economic activity. Industries such as tourism, food and beverage, agriculture, services, manufacturing and even real estate are expected to benefit from it.

With an exceptional location along Poinsettia Avenue and within Pampanga's aerotropolis—an airport-driven city that serves as the center of business, logistics, technology, innovation and education—Now Residences proves to be the best bet of astute individuals.

Regardless if you’re an end-user or an investor, Now Residences is sure to lock in prosperity and property value appreciation for you.

Rising investment hotspot in the North

Angeles City is part of what is known as the Pampanga Golden Triangle—a first-class, highly urbanized area seen to have the highest growth and investment potential in the province.

The city has made great strides over the years in being a full-fledged real estate investment hotspot, as evidenced by the mushrooming of commercial establishments such as hotels, resorts, casinos, restaurants and shopping malls.

Owning a Now Residences address, therefore, means reaping the benefits of a thriving metropolis that blends the vibrance of modernization with the more conscious living preferences in the new normal. It sits in what was awarded the fifth most Highly Urbanized City (HUC) in Central Luzon by the Department of Trade and Industry in 2021.

Nonetheless, Angeles City retains its natural charm, with warm people, rich cuisine and fascinating culture.

World-class, future-proof facilities

PropertyGuru Philippines “Best Lifestyle Developer” SMDC, without a doubt, takes everything into account when it comes to curating a holistic lifestyle.

As part of SMDC's roster of mid-rise residential garden communities, Now Residences champions green living and infuses sustainability in all of its features.

To encourage an active lifestyle, for instance, there are several jogging paths, an outdoor gym and a covered basketball court. To promote walkability in and out of the development, the buildings are inter-connected with linear parks that act as home to many trees and plants.

To encourage social engagement and create bonding opportunities with your loved ones, there's a pavilion to spend quiet time on the weekends, a clubhouse to hold momentous milestones in, swimming pools for a refreshing reprieve and a Kids' Zone to hone young minds.

On the other hand, interiors are optimized to bring the outdoors indoors. The lobby at Now Residences employs a modern design with a subdued color palette and cool teals as its accent. Industrial-inspired textures, along with abundant indoor plants, punctuate casual elegance and make the ambiance feel homier. Expansive operable windows, of course, maximize natural light and ventilation.

Safety and security as a premium

A human-centric approach to property management has always been SMDC's trademark. True to being the "Home of the Good Guys," SMDC goes above and beyond in making sure each of its developments provides utmost peace of mind for its residents.

Like any other SMDC development, Now Residences has 24/7 security, a CCTV network with a centralized round-the-clock security system and a commercial strip integrated into the property.

In a day and age that puts a premium on exclusivity, investing in a master-planned, gated community from an award-winning developer like SMDC only makes sense. After all, it is safety and security that unlocks more time and headspace for you—positioning you for a life of fulfillment, however you choose to define it.

No better way to safeguard your future

With the current economic conundrum called inflation, it’s almost compulsory to find ways on how to protect and raise the value of your money. Unquestionably, the sturdiest form of investment during times like these is still property.

Now Residences bodes well as an investment for upwardly mobile individuals, start-up families, relocators and even overseas Filipinos not only because it rides on the back of trailblazer SMDC or because its location allows high-value appreciation, but because it is well-equipped to generate a steady flow of passive income once turned over. SMDC’s end-to-end leasing services ensure you have a promising, worry-free investment.

Angeles City's brimming potential gives you tastefully rich opportunities and experiences and the top-notch features of Now Residences give you the kind of lifestyle deemed valuable now and in the years to come.

Stop waiting and start thriving. Live your best life at Now Residences.

