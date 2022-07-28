^

Modern Living

Monica's 'Friends' apartment gets a green makeover

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 2:37pm
Monica's 'Friends' apartment gets a green makeover
A biophilic version of Monica Geller's apartment from "Friends"
HouseFresh

MANILA, Philippines — "So no one told you life was gonna be this way..."

If you impulsively clapped your hands, it only speaks to just how iconic the "Friends" theme song is, nearly 20 years after the sitcom ended.

As iconic is Monica Geller's apartment where the titular gang hang out most, spawning some of the show's most memorable moments — Joey doing lunges in Chandler's clothes and Monica and Chandler's romantic proposals, just to name a few.

Individuals at HouseFresh, composed of indoor air quality experts, decided to give Monica's apartment a biophilic spin, loosely inspired by Phoebe's comment in Season 10 that Monica and Chandler had bought a house because of its natural features.

But beyond that, HouseFresh decided to make a biophilic — meant to connect an occupant closer to the natural environment — version of Monica's apartment because such a design speaks of timelessness, a concept the show itself is known for.

HouseFresh referred to patterns indicated by interior design experts at Terrapin Bright Green in creating a biophilic Monica’s apartment, breaking it down room-by-room where the final product can be seen in an interactive walkthrough.

Kitchen and lounge

The gang spent most of their time in the living room or at the dining table, so taking into account Monica's cooking expertise and stress levels, the kitchen was spruced up with features that will aid in her cooking as well as calm her down.

White marble countertops are contrasted against dark wood-paneled cabinets, while a herb garden is placed above the sink for meditation and culinary inspiration.

For the living room, HouseFresh envisioned it as a sort of refuge for Monica and her friends, placing egg-shaped and rattan cocoon chairs to be an escape from tension paired with tree stump tabletops.

Facing the terrace outside, which hardly needed any changes but more plants, is a makeshift swing and a wooden desk for whenever Ross or Joey come over to visit.

Bedrooms

The first bedroom, Monica's, is replete with use of rattan — a feature that Filipino designer Kenneth Cobonpue popularized — as it promises a material connection with nature. Rattan comes as a bed, footboard, bench, and chair.

Related: LIST: Design elements of Heart Evangelista's new condo

Wood makes up a big chunk of Monica's biophilic bedroom -- from the mirror frame, cupboard, closet, and containers to the tree stump that serves as a nightstand.

The second bedroom, mostly used by Rachel when she forcefully moved in, has darker tones akin to water or earth and utilizes random vegetation through a hanging plant canopy.

HouseFresh also decided to have circular marble side tables that best mirror Rachel's personality, but still have the wooden furniture to remind that this is still a part of Monica's apartment.

Bathroom

HouseFresh turned the bathroom into a nature paradise with naturally-shaped tiles, a stone basin for a sink, and a pebble shaped tub, adorned with botanical motifs and seashells as one relaxes like Chandler (and Monica) did.

The company also decided to utilize an LED bar light for the bathroom so that it can create warm light pools, and the use of Lightglass makes up for the lack of windows and natural light.

RELATED: Be 'green-minded': Experts give tips to reduce individual, business carbon footprint

APARTMENT

BIOPHILIA

FRIENDS

NATURE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
How SMDC is redefining the vertical living experience
Sponsored
3 days ago

How SMDC is redefining the vertical living experience

3 days ago
SM Development Corporation (SMDC), the leading real estate developer in the country, has made it possible for more Filipinos...
Modern Living
fbtw
Birthday blessing x three
5 days ago

Birthday blessing x three

By Johnny Litton | 5 days ago
To feel loved is such a wonderful feeling and the ever-gracious Becky Garcia can truly attest to this, as she was feted with...
Modern Living
fbtw
Adding Filipino craftsmanship to your online shopping cart
5 days ago

Adding Filipino craftsmanship to your online shopping cart

By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 5 days ago
A year ago three design-loving friends Jules Veloso, Andrew Bercasio and Enah Baba founded Itooh Homestyle (pronounced “ee-too,”...
Modern Living
fbtw
'Rest house on wheels': Sarah Lahbati shares tent set-up with Richard Gutierrez
8 days ago

'Rest house on wheels': Sarah Lahbati shares tent set-up with Richard Gutierrez

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Actress Sarah Lahbati and her husband Richard Gutierrez seem to be camping experts now after the former shared a video of...
Modern Living
fbtw
A peek trough the looking glass
12 days ago

A peek trough the looking glass

By Johnny Litton | 12 days ago
Talented and celebrated artist Katrina Cuenca recently held a solo exhibition entitled “Through the Looking...
Modern Living
fbtw
Pawsome luxuri for pets marks first anniv
12 days ago

Pawsome luxuri for pets marks first anniv

By Anna Martelino | 12 days ago
Known for their love of dogs, Dr. Z Teo and Dr. Aivee Aguilar Teo recently celebrated the first year of their Luxuri Pets...
Modern Living
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with