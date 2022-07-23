Birthday blessing x three

To feel loved is such a wonderful feeling and the ever-gracious Becky Garcia can truly attest to this, as she was feted with three unforgettable parties in honor of her birthday.

To celebrate this special event and our friendship of many years, your columnist recently gathered a small group of close friends for dinner at Chef Jessie Rockwell Club restaurant in Makati City, which turned out to be a really fun evening of catching up and meaningful conversations.

One other separate occasion among another group of friends was an intimate lunch for Becky hosted by her visiting friend, Manila Up! international magazine publisher and executive editor Sonia Bermejo from Los Angeles, California, held at the Jasmine restaurant of New World Makati Hotel in Makati City.

Former Tarlac vice governor Kit Cojuangco with wife Aya and son Alfonso.

Meanwhile, sisters — lawyer Manette and Camille Agbayani — hosted a lovely dinner in honor of the endearing celebrator at China Blue by Jereme Leung restaurant in Conrad Manila Hotel in Pasay City.

It’s very telling that various sets of friends were willing to organize these meaningful gatherings for Becky, proving that she truly is a treasured colleague and member of our community.

Lexus leads electrified future

For over 15 years, Lexus has pioneered and innovated electrification, culminating in cars that are exciting, efficient, and durable. The road to an Electrified Future in the Philippines is already being paved by the current crop of hybrid models and is being led by the company.

The Lexus LS flagship, IS Sport sedan, RX SUV, and NX Crossover, for instance, feature hybrid technologies that are a result of genuine and ongoing concern for the harmful effects vehicle emissions can have on the environment, while simultaneously enhancing personal mobility.

The LS 500h flagship model is equipped with the new Lexus Multi Stage Hybrid System, a technology that transforms the performance and driver appeal of hybrids, providing improved responsiveness and more rewarding, linear acceleration, particularly when moving off from stationary.

Thanks to Lexus, we are truly on our way to an electrified and more sustainable future!

The IS 300h – while boasting hybrid technology – thoroughly espouses Lexus’s DNA.

* * *

You may email me at [email protected] Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.