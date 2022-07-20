'Rest house on wheels': Sarah Lahbati shares tent set-up with Richard Gutierrez

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sarah Lahbati and her husband Richard Gutierrez seem to be camping experts now after the former shared a video of them setting up a mobile tent during a recent family trip.

Lahbati posted on her Instagram account a video montage of her and Gutierrez setting up their "rest house on wheels."

In the video, Gutierrez is seen pulling down a side portion of a jeep where a tent covering can be laid out. Lahbati assisted her husband in stretching out the canvas and placing in the poles.

After hammering pegs and lifting out a roof for a makeshift patio, the couple's two sons Zion and Kai are seen posing with their parents' chairs outside the finished tent.

The family had gone on a camping trip "up north" to celebrate the birthday of Lahbati's mother Esther, where the actress also shared images of her cooking and preparing hamburgers.

In a separate post, Lahbati penned a sweet message for Gutierrez, "I’m grateful that you continuously bring us close to nature where I feel the most at peace, where the kids are free to run around, play, and where we all get to make beautiful memories that we will forever cherish, thanks to you. I love you.”

Lahbati and Gutierrez officially wed in March 2020. Zion was born in 2013 while Kai was born in 2018.

RELATED: Sarah Lahbati declares stretch marks her 'best tattoos'