Health, beauty hacks: 10 ways to save using household products

Like how salt and baking soda can be used beyond flavoring food, here are some new releases that could prove practical for everyday life – in more ways than one.

MANILA, Philippines — The current inflation and high prices of fuel and commodities prompt many people to look for new ways to bring the best bang for their buck.

So apart from recycling and sustainability, multipurpose skincare and cosmetic products are a big trend nowadays as these deliver many benefits for the price of one.

At Watsons Philippines’ recent “Switch and Save” press launch in SM Megamall, Watsons Philippines Marketing Manager Margarita Contreras presented some multi-way products and deals that consumers can check out as options to survive inflation.

1. Bilberry Complex is a good eye health supplement for half the price.

Pexels via Pixabay; Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Bilberry Complex food supplement (inset) made of bilberries. To encourage people to comply with their vitamin and medicine intake, Watsons is offering 30% off for 30-day supplements.

Due to the pandemic, many people are online now more than ever – whether working from home in a computer, attending virtual classes, playing video games or watching through streaming apps. These cause eye strain, and as such, experts have declared eye health could be the next big medical challenge after COVID-19.

To protect the eyes against gadgets’ harmful radiation, it is good to take eye health supplements. Among the effective yet less expensive options is Bilberry Complex, made from small, blue bilberries that are endemic to Northern Europe. Known for medicinal use since the Middle Ages, bilberries have been linked to improve vision and even to reduced cholesterol and blood sugar.

2. Don’t like the taste of vitamins? Turn them into smoothies.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Effervescent vitamins are a growing category for their brand, said Contreras. Her favorite is the Glutathione in effervescent form. The tablets can be mixed to dissolve with water or one’s favorite drink. They can also be turned into popsicle treats or combined with a cocktail – topped with mint leaves from your home garden.

3. Can’t go to a salon? Stick on falsies and fake nails!

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo For only a little over or under P100, there are already stick-on falsies and fake nails that can be bought in Watsons for those who can’t go to salons. The personal care store also has a wide range of hair care and treatment products for DIY (do-it-yourself) hair pampering at home. These could come in handy especially when one has to hastily go to a party or attend a special occasion.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Goat's milk hand wash (left) and hair treatments.

4. Shower gel can be a shaving cream substitute.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Watsons recently launched its own line of shaving cream in a convenient tube format. Should you run out of creams, you can also use any gentle shower or soothing gel and apply it on your skin as lubricant before running a razor over it to shave off unwanted hair. Alternatively, you can cover your skin with bubbles from a soap bar before shaving. These prevent skin abrasion and bumps caused by shavers.

5. Underarm deodorant is also good for sweaty feet.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo If you ran out of foot powder, you can also use an underarm antiperspirant product. To prevent smelly feet, simply apply some underarm deodorant on your feet after patting it dry with a clean towel and before putting your socks or shoes on.

6. Mint dental floss gives the menthol toothpaste feeling.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Forgot to brush your teeth or don’t have time to do so in between meetings? A less mess emergency alternative is a minty dental floss that not only takes away debris in between teeth, but also leaves a slight trail of freshness in the mouth. The best part is you don’t need water to rinse it off. Just head on in a secret corner and floss away. You can also wash the floss for reuse until its fiber breaks.

Contreras told Philstar.com that mint dental floss is a must-have in her vanity kit. Studies show that flossing can add a year to one's life because it helps prevent gum and/or heart disease.

7. Make your own natural toothpaste

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Ingredients and procedure

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Finished product stored in a mason jar

8. Heavy traffic? Put on a mask.

If you’re commuting and usually dozes off in between traffic jams, you can maximize your time at the passenger’s seat by putting on a skincare face mask. Serum is already a shortcut to skipping a multi-step beauty regimen, but here is a lazier option: serum masks – no need to apply with an ampoule or fingers. Watsons’ new serum mask, said Contreras, contains a bottle of serum per mask. If you can’t wash your face, especially after using gadgets for a long time, the brand also has new flavored wet tissues. You can put them in a cup with small hot water, leave them there for some time until they become warm, then pat them on your face for a relaxing spa feeling. One of the brand’s bestsellers are Vitamin C Inducer Cotton Puffs – cotton pads with collagen and Vitamin C that get activated by water. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

9. Aloe gel for rashes and dry ankles

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Aloe gels, made popular by Koreans for use to cool the skin against sunburn, can also be used to lessen irritation caused by rashes and minor burns. These gels, or even body lotion, can also be used to moisturize the face and body, particularly, dry ankles. Contreras advised putting an aloe gel or a body lotion on your bedside so you’d always be moisturized. Lotions in the store are in a "Buy 1 Take 1" promo, so you can mix and match variants to your own liking.

10. Turn laundry water into home fragrance

Breeze/Released Breeze Power Machine Liquid Detergent aims to make laundry easier as it penetrates fabrics and removes tough stains better than powder detergents. Thanks to its ultraclean concentrate and the Golden Trio of power washing - that is surfactants, dirt-lifters, and enzymes - you just need to dab-pour-wash and let your washing machine do the work. Breeze is available in major supermarkets and groceries nationwide as well as online via Lazada.

Aromatherapy, according to studies, could lift one's mood and can be good to mental and overall health.

But since most home fragrances are made of natural oils, they usually cost a fortune. Nonetheless, here’s a hack that can make your home smell fresh without spending another dime: before throwing away the last rinse of your laundry water, especially if it has fabric conditioner, dip your rug into it and recycle the perfumed water to clean your floor and windows, so that the scent would fill the house. The fragrance could last for a day or even for days depending on how much fabric conditioner was on the water.

