Bea Alonzo shares features of new Madrid apartment

Bea at the red carpet of International Film Festival Macao, where she recently received an award together with other Asian stars.

MANILA, Philippines — Earlier this month, Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo took a personal trip to Madrid where she bought an apartment in the Spanish capital.

In her "Apartment Hunting in Madrid" vlog on YouTube, which also happened to be her 100th video on the platform, Bea shared she had been looking to purchase a place in Madrid for a year.

Bea had the help of half-Filipino real estate broker Paolo Piccio in looking for a two- or three-bedrooom apartment that has lots of windows and is in a safe environment even at night.

Some additional preferences the actress had was the apartment would have a heating and cooling system, and if the place was on a higher floor it could be accessed via elevator — which is uncommon for Madrid apartments, but Bea still wanted to have one for her family especially her mother.

The apartment Bea ended up getting was located in Madrid's quiet Chamberí neighborhood, which she said was good for families, and designed by Spanish architect Tristan Domecq.

The common courtyard at the ground floor for all residents was still being fixed, and Bea shared there were plans to install a fountain with a stone lion and plants for all the balconies, plus a doorman offered her assurance there would be extra security.

Upon entry into the apartment's first floor, visitors will enter into the kitchen, which has a huge island covered in Carrara marble.

Paolo pointed out the kitchen was already fully equipped with a refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher, washing machine, microwave, oven and stove exhaust. He also said stools can be placed around the counter, and there was a good number of outlets.

What Bea loved that the bedrooms on the second floor has enough storage, complete showers in each of their bathrooms, and has seamless doors to make it appear they are part of the wall.

Bea admitted that the apartment's price was over her budget and it only had two bedroooms, but upon entering the balcony, she could see a great view of the neighboring street plus all the shopping areas, establishments and restaurants nearby.

"I actually found the charm in it, pagpasok mo pa lang puwede ka na mag-entertain," Bea explained her selection.

The actress added that even with the bedrooms facing the building's interior, it would give her an opportunity to communicate more with her would-be neighbors and build a sense of community.

Bea promised to give a proper house tour once an interior designer helps her add the final touches to the apartment and purchase the necessary furniture like beds and chairs.

