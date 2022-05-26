Mimiyuuuh shows off newly renovated backyard

MANILA, Philippines — Vlogger Mimiyuuuh has finally finished renovating his home's backyard and showed off the final product in his latest vlog.

The vlogger and his family were able to move into a new, permanent house in 2020, and said that one of the reasons they chose this particular Parañaque house was because of the backyard.

"Most of my time... nasa backyard lang kasi ako, so naisip ko bakit hindi ko pagandahin?" Mimiyuuuh said in the video's early moments, adding that his parents love having plants around.

Accompanied by a landscape artist named Vince, Mimiyuuuh gave a tour of the renovated backyard, which took a year to fully complete.

The two pointed out a palm-like tree right by the window which they opted not to uproot, but instead decorate around with smaller plants and pebbles, and right across placed a Bird's Nest Fern (Dapo) to serve as a focal point.

On the "dirty kitchen" portion, an artificial turf was placed instead of pebbles since most people would be walking on the surface. Mimiyuuuh had requested to keep the bamboo trees by the wall, though had them cut a bit in order to have some light enter through the window.

At the end of the portion is a garden that Mimiyuuuh's father personally fixed, just at the corner of the pool area.

Vince said that initially there was no pathway beside the swimming pool, which is why they chose to place a hard and soft scape exterior using loose pebbles and stepping pads. They kept the traveller's palm that was already placed there as part of the foliage to maintain the area's tropical authenticity.

Mimiyuuuh joked that he wanted to feel like he was in Bali whenever he exits his room, which faces the swimming pool and foliage.

Another artificial turf was placed at the end of the pool to serve as a hosting area for guests whenever they visit for swimming or for outdoor activities.

A red banaba tree, surrounded by more plants that Mimiyuuuh's personally handpicked a place, divides the turf from a pinewood elevated patio which was initially all dirt and leaves and just a space to hang laundry.

The patio comes with a bench and is an even bigger outdoor area for the family and any visitors, and more space for plants that the family was given and might obtain in the future.

Mimiyuuuh said his family has already used the patio for drinking and yoga, and plans to shoot future videos in the renovated space.

