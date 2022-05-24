What's inside Zsa Zsa Padilla's mansion for sale at $6.8M?
MANILA, Philippines — The mansion of singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla and her husband, Architect Conrad Onglao, is for sale for over $6.8 million (around P361 million).
The 1,386 square-meter space located in San Lorenzo Village, Makati City has four bedrooms and four baths.
The U-shaped house is described as a "blank white canvas subtly highlighted by select art pieces & contemporary furnishings" by James Edition, where it is listed.
The white mansion served as the background for the actress' many virtual concerts during the pandemic.
The all-white mansion also features high celings and floor-to-celing windows and many more energy-efficient features. It has many glass sliding doors that create a stunning view of the garden designed by landscape master, Ponce Veridiano.
The kitchen is a haven on its own with its minimalist aesthetic and features, with all-white furnishings and a sleek, hidden storage.
The rooftop garden is idyllic, and perfect for parties.
