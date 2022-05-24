What's inside Zsa Zsa Padilla's mansion for sale at $6.8M?

The white mansion served as the background for the actress' many virtual concerts and other activities during the pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — The mansion of singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla and her husband, Architect Conrad Onglao, is for sale for over $6.8 million (around P361 million).

The 1,386 square-meter space located in San Lorenzo Village, Makati City has four bedrooms and four baths.

The U-shaped house is described as a "blank white canvas subtly highlighted by select art pieces & contemporary furnishings" by James Edition, where it is listed.

The all-white mansion also features high celings and floor-to-celing windows and many more energy-efficient features. It has many glass sliding doors that create a stunning view of the garden designed by landscape master, Ponce Veridiano.

James Edition, screenshot Facade

James Edition, screenshot Modern interiors

James Edition, screenshot Minimalist kitchen

The kitchen is a haven on its own with its minimalist aesthetic and features, with all-white furnishings and a sleek, hidden storage.

James Edition, screenshot Classy interiors

James Edition, screenshot Grand piano area where the singer held her virtual concerts

The rooftop garden is idyllic, and perfect for parties.

James Edition, screenshot The patio showing the beauty of the Makati skyline

James Edition, screenshot The rooftop deck at night

