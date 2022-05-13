Check out these cordless vacuum cleaners at ROIDMIâ€™s pop-up in SM North EDSA

Check out these cordless vacuum cleaners at ROIDMI’s pop-up in SM North EDSA

ROIDMI, the leader of the cordless vacuum cleaner industry in China, offers quality high-tech consumer products like vacuum cleaners to help keep your home clean and allergen-free. The brand has over 400 technical patents and design awards including those from iF, Red Dot and Good Design.

MANILA, Philippines — Until May 25, get to know ROIDMI’s pioneering hand-held wireless cleaning technology and explore the brand’s innovative products at the pop-up store on the 2nd floor of SM North EDSA, The Block.

At the ROIDMI SM North EDSA pop-up, you can check out the different wireless vacuum cleaners in person to see which one suits your needs.

If you have many pets at home, the ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner X30 VX has a high-speed dual rotary cleaning system for synchronized vacuuming, mopping and sterilizing with two main floor brushes, a wiping cleaner head and a soft roller cleaner head is the right fit for you.

The X30 VX has two modes for easier cleaning, 200 rpm high-speed wiping, 150W power to remove deep-seated dirt, three modes to control water seepage, 80 minutes runtime and magnetic charging.

The ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner X30 has been called the next generation of wireless vacuum cleaners with its NEX-V all-powerful brush and pet brush that allows for synchronized vacuuming, mopping and sterilizing. It has the ZiWEi Sterilization System, which sterilizes the whole machine, and powerful 150W Suction Power. This wireless vacuum cleaner is the total package for modern homes.

For easy cleaning, the ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner X20 has a mop and vacuum combo so you save time and effort, 145AW to suction power, magnetic wet mop accessory and Intelligent Slow Drop Technology.

The ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Z1 AIR has the 10-tornado cyclone separation system that separates dust to reduce filter blocking, 110w suction power, 100,000 rpm digital brushless motor and 0.65L big volume dust cup. This is perfect for smaller condo units.

All ROIDMI products come with a five-year guarantee on motor and a two-year guarantee on vacuum cleaner (includes battery).

Visit the ROIDMI pop-up at SM North EDSA and talk to ROIDMI experts to know what wireless vacuum cleaner is the best for you and your home. You can see the beautiful and minimalist designs and experience what it can do firsthand.