John Prats, Isabel Oli give glimpse of new home

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple John Prats and Isabel Oli shared a glimpse of the construction of their new house.

The couple also teased some snippets of what looks like an upcoming full vlog of their house tour they are releasing soon.

John uploaded a reel on Instagram of what appeared to be their recent visit to their dream home under construction, writing in the caption, "Very soon!" with a house emoji.

It was in 2019 when the two announced their plan to build a new house, and in August 2021, the couple marked the first month of their house construction as Isabel first gave a peek at the then progress of their new home.

The actress wrote, "Another day, another blessing. Forever grateful. Thank you, God. This is it cuff @johnprats."

Based on what the videos they have released so far, their house features a mix of wood and industrial elements, in the midst of a location with a lot of trees. The couple seems to be moving to a spot outside Metro Manila. The two are into huge windows, overlooking views and the pool.

Recently, John's sister Camille Prats also shared an update and house tour in a vlog.

John and Isabel got married in 2015 after being a couple for more than two years. They have three kids together: six-year-old Feather, four-year-old Freedom, and soon-to-be two-year-old Forest.

RELATED: John Prats: Directing is a way of giving back