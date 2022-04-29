Michelle Madrigal gives tour of new home after divorce

Michelle Madrigal in an image posted on Instagram on January 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — After finalizing her divorce with former husband Troy Woolfolk, actress Michele Madrigal moved into her new home with daughter Anika.

In her recent video blog on YouTube, Michelle gave a tour of her new home and updated her fans on how she was.

“All the feels like packing and all that, it’s finally coming to an end of not living in the same house. The new house is tiny, but it’s mine. It’s my own space, definitely a fresh start,” Michelle said.

“Nalulungkot din ako syempre. I don’t think happy tayo kapag maghihiwalay. I’m just now getting Anika ready for having two separate homes, but it’s a fresh start so I’m happy that I’m here,” she added.

Although smaller than their previous family home, the actress' new house has an open kitchen, modern and minimalist interiors, and a beautiful view of the pool.

"I love my view! I always wanted a place either by the water or facing the water," she enthused.

While fixing her stuff in modular kitchen cabinets, she gave emphasis to her espresso machine because for her, "coffee is life!"

"Now that I have my own place, I can do whatever I want! I can have my own coffee bar," she said.

Her new kitchen, she said, has a better lighting, so she looks forward to making cooking vlogs.

"I'm taking the bed with me," she shared.

According to her, all the bedrooms in the new house do not have TVs because she wants them to be purely for relaxation. In lieu of TV, she accentuated her bedroom with a cork board of her favorite motivational quotes.

"It's a daily reminder to go after your dreams and to do them, not just say them."

She also gave a tour of her new apartment's amenities, including the game room, co-working space, and her favorite spot, the gym.

"I just want to thank you guys for all your support. I will continue to vlog and update you guys about this new life, this new chapter."

Michelle revealed last year that she and Troy have separated but were still living in the same house.

“I’m just excited, nervous, lahat na ng feelings nando'n pati takot, uncertainty. I know, by God’s grace, everything is going to be fine. I’ve been put to a test through and through and He’s always been there,” she said.

“My faith is here. It’s just that minsan, syempre tao lang din, ‘di natin napipigilan maging negative, right? I honestly just try to stay busy para ‘di ako masyadong mag-isip. I know Anika and I are gonna be okay,” she added.

Michelle and Troy got married in April 2019 after meeting via Tinder. The couple welcomed Anika in 2017. — Video from Michelle Madrigal YouTube channel

