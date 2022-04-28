'Douglas MaCar Tour!': Vhong Navarro gives tour of customized van

Comedian and television host Vhong Navarro is seen in this December 2012 photo receiving an Anak TV honor. ABS-CBN PR

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor and host Vhong Navarro made a comeback on his YouTube channel, returning with a special car tour of a second-hand van which he had customized.

Vhong wittingly titled the video "Douglas MaCar Tour!," after the American general who led US forces in the Philippines during World War II.

After a number of misdirects, the actor showed glimpses of the commuter van's interior, including a sofa bed among the car seats, compartment areas, blinders, and a lavatory. Vhong said the vehicle initially could seat 15 people, but now the customized space could allow for more privacy and intimacy.

One car seat in particular reclines, has a footrest, and can swivel in place in order to face the other seats, in case the passenger wants to communicate better with their company.

The "Totoy Bibo" singer shared he wanted a unique customization for the commuter van which is why he went for a gray-blue combination for the furniture, upholstery, and wooden panel flooring.

This can be best seen in the sofa bed, which is really a foldable seat that when folded up can sit passengers while when laid down flat can be used for sleeping. Vhong even had the lights controllable via remote, adjustable by brightness and color.

Vhong also had installed a LED (light-emitting diode) screen television, a mobile WiFi internet connection, and hanging space above the sofa bed for any clothes he may need to bring to sets.

The lavatory meanwhile is similar to one found on an airplane, with a toilet, bidet, sink and mirror cramped into a secluded corner of the van's back. — Video from Vhong Navarro via YouTube

