Francine Diaz goes furniture shopping with Karen Davila, plans to buy another house

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya teen actress Francine Diaz had quite a shopping spree to remember after broadcast journalist Karen Davila took her furniture shopping for her room.

In Karen's most recent video on her YouTube channel, the journalist recounted visiting Francine when she had just bought a new home for her family in a previous vlog. And this time around, she accompanied the teen star in purchasing furniture.

While walking to the bedroom area space of a furniture retailer, Karen expressed her admiration for Francine's love for her family. The young star said she spends as much as time as she can with her loved ones before she does lock-in taping.

Francine will be sharing a room with two of her sisters that are younger than her — she has five siblings in total — which is why she looked into getting a double-decker for them and a single bed for herself.

Karen suggested pairing the double-deck bed with a long study table, which her sisters could use. Francine agreed with Karen because of the drawers the table came with, and the amount of space for extra boxes.

The young actress was not picky about her own bed because all she wanted was somewhere to crash after taping, and setted for a single bed with storage space below, accompanied by a comfortable mattress and a pair of bedside tables.

Francine said that in the future she hopes to have an even bigger house for her family, "Madami kami at lumalaki na 'yung mga bata, so feel ko mas need namin ng bigger na space," but added that the current house they have now is sufficient.

The actress sees herself buying a new house after ten projects, and Karen advised her not to borrow money from others or risk going into debt, "Work hard, spend your money wisely," and even poked fun at Francine for being "matipid" after the "Kadenang Ginto" star said she didn't want lamps or carpet for her room.

She eventually got two table lamps for the bedside tables, a table lamp for her sister's study table, and an accent rug, as well as curtains, bed covers, and linen sheets.

"Sobrang saya ko, Ate [Karen], kasi hindi lang idea ko ‘yung nakukuha. Ang dami, from you, from [shopping assistants]... Nagiging creative sa isip ko," Francine said at the end of the haul. "So I'm very happy, thank you!"

Karen reaffirmed the actress by saying she deserves all the happiness and blessings for being a good daughter and person, and teased about seeing the actual room makeover soon.

Francine didn't say what future projects she had lined up for, only that she is working on one centered around family, but said her dream project is one that involves action.

