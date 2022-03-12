Salcedo Auctions highlights important Philippine art and furniture

Salcedo Auctions holds its first major auction of the year, “Important Philippine Art & Furniture, including Tribal & Ethnographic Art,” today, March 12, simultaneously at 2 p.m. live at Salcedo's NEX Tower saleroom and online via salcedoauctions.com.

This tightly curated selection of paintings, sculpture, drawings, original fine prints, furniture and objets d’art features works ranging from the country’s old and modern master artists and artisans to established contemporary artists.

A recurring theme in National Artist BenCab’s artistic career, the “Larawan” series captures on canvas the image of turn-of-the-century Filipinas against modernist backdrops. An impressive untitled work dubbed “Woman with Bilao” is one example of what is considered to be one of the artist’s most important bodies of work.

Conferred the title of National Artist for Visual Arts in 2003, José Joya had an immense impact on the development of the Philippine postwar art scene. His imposing 5 x 3-foot masterpiece “Festival” combines linear and geometric aspects, calculated levels of overlapping transparency, and impressions of intentional movement to create works that attract and delight.

An exceptionally exquisite and rare aparador made by the talleres of Isabelo Tampinco, recognized as one of the greatest Filipino sculptors at the turn of the 20th century, is also one of the highlights of the sale.

Bencab, “Untitled (Woman with Bilao),” 2002, acrylic on canvas

Other works in the sterling lineup include a rare 1930 oil on canvas by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo, as well as fellow National Artists Victorio Edades, Vicente Manansala, Cesar Legaspi, Arturo Luz, J. Elizalde Navarro, Ang Kiukok, Abdulmari Imao, Federico Aguilar Alcuaz, and Larry Alcala. Also included are works by modern masters Mauro Malang Santos, Romulo Olazo, Juvenal Sansó, Nena Saguil, FB Concepcion, Lee Aguinaldo, Pacita Abad and contemporary stalwarts Justin Nuyda, Ramon Orlina, Elmer Borlongan, and Ronald Ventura.

Juvenal Sanso, “Untitled (Landscape),” late ’70s to early ’80s, oil on canvas

Among the antique furniture, of great note is the Ah Tay Ilustrado Matrimonial Bed that came from the estate of Magalang, Pampanga’s first doctor, the eminent legislator and former mayor Dr. Andres Luciano. Other highlights include a Bulacan Tambol Aparador, a 19th-century pair of Bu'luls, a Boaya warrior necklace, and an exquisite Tagakaolo costume.

The auction is co-presented by Exclusive Banking Partner HSBC Premier.