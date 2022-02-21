'Home in the province': Yeng Constantino gives glimpse of upcoming farm house

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Yeng Constantino and her husband Yan Asuncion have started building their farm house in Quezon Province.

On her vlog, the musician gave her followers a tour into the early construction of their new abode. Yeng has been vlogging about their countryside lifestyle whenever she visits her father and sibling in their province.

“After work, palagi akong bumibisita dito sa aming farm para bisitahin ang aking ama at ang kapatid kong si Cookie ay nandito na. Since lagi na kami nandito sa farm ni Yan, nagpapatayo na kami ng bahay dito," she said.

During their site visit, the singer tried to give a peek into what the house would look like while still under construction. Upon the entrance was the living room with a huge window, a terrace where they can relax, a laundry area, a bathroom, and a kitchen with an overlooking view of the farm.

"Masarap naman [ang view] kasi may dalawang dalandan, may bayabas na puno habang naghihiwa, nagluluto," said Yeng.

The couple said they aim to have their house built by March.

Apart from their house, Yeng also aims to finish the pavilion and the open kitchen in their farm.

"After ipagawa ng bahay namin, itong area dito pinagiba namin 'yung dating house dito eh. Gagawin 'yan na pavilion, may bilyaran saka [lalagyan namin ng] table tennis."

"Ito gagawin na naming open kitchen 'yung lalagyan ng manok. Ang manukan ni Papa gagawin na naming bakal yung haligi. Tapos 'yung mga kulungan naka-arrange. This year lahat 'yan mangyayari, inuunti-unti namin," she said.

Yeng collaborates with Gloc-9

Gloc-9’s latest single “Paliwanag” featuring Yeng Constantino is a refreshing rap track filled with cryptic poetry, non-specific, yet filled with truths regarding life's many pitfalls, yet hopeful as it alludes that we are the masters of our destiny. It is all a matter of choices; hopefully, the right ones.

"Sabihin mo / Darating ba ang araw / Na di ka takot iwanan ang mga mahal mo / Sa bahay na hindi sila mababasa tuwing malakas ang bagyo / Darating ba ang araw na ‘di kailangang itago ang mga yapak mo / Kailangang lumayo yumuko mag pasawalang kibo / Pag tinatanong ang karapatan mo...," the Makata sa Pinas reflects.

This is Gloc-9's first release as he comes back home to Universal Records after his two-year stint as an independent artist. Also, it’s his second official collaboration with Yeng after over a decade. The two teamed for an equally socially aware song “Bugtog” off the rapper’s acclaimed Talumpati album in 2011.

“Paliwanag” is just one of his many releases this year under UR.

