SMDCâ€™s Bloom Residences: A master-planned community that cares for your health and wellness

SMDC’s Bloom Residences: A master-planned community that cares for your health and wellness

Bloom Residences is an address where you can have the space to grow and achieve your health and wellness goals for the new year.

MANILA, Philippines — A new year brings new hopes and promises. With the pandemic redefining the way we live, a brand new year is a fresh opportunity to get on the path to healthy living and wellness for your family. There is no better way to get started on this than with one’s choice of living space and community. Indeed, health and wellness begin at home.

Wide, open spaces that bring in fresh air and plenty of sunlight, facilities that encourage exercise and physical activity, and spacious common areas—these are must-haves to achieve healthy living for young and old alike.

Match these with a prime location that promises easy access to urban conveniences to attain a life of balance that is essential to a family’s wellness.

A prime location ideal for family life

Bloom Residences, SM Development Corporation (SMDC)’s development in the south, has all of these essential features. It is a sanctuary for health and well-being, spanning more than six hectares of valuable land, and half of which is dedicated to spaces and facilities.

Close to the Skyway entrance and exit in Sucat, Parañaque City, residents enjoy easy access to everything that matters to a family. Reputable schools, hospitals, shopping centers, business districts like the Makati, BGC, and Alabang CBDs, and even the airports are never far away. Plus, with the extension of the Skyway, residents can enjoy easy access to the North Luzon Expressway.

Healthy and fun lifestyle for all

In this thriving and green environment, urban dwellers can look forward to living the life they have always envisioned. SMDC’s Bloom Residences provides expansive open green spaces that all members of the family can safely enjoy.

The property has a variety of amenities to ensure that you and your family will never have a dull day while maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. Lap pools, lounge pools, water play areas, a basketball court, a multi-purpose play court, a table tennis court, playgrounds, a skateboard park and a kilometer-long running and biking trail are all available in the confines of Bloom Residences.

SMDC’s Bloom Residences boasts of facilities and features such as hotel-like lobbies with high-speed elevators, al-fresco lounges, 24-hour security, CCTV camera network and centralized security system, and sustainable, eco-friendly features.

An investment in bloom

Professional property management services ensure that the property is always secure, maintaining the utmost condition of the facilities and safety of the residents. All these ensure that Bloom Residences is not just a home, but also a sound investment that will continue to increase in value.

The pandemic has emphasized the importance of having a healthy lifestyle and being connected. Get started on the road to health and wellness at Bloom Residences, an address where you can have the space to grow and achieve your health and wellness goals for the new year.

