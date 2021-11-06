



































































 




   







   















Modern Living

                        
A meaningful induction

                        

                        
Several RCMSL members, other Rotarians and guests who were present during the virtual induction ceremony
The Rotary Club of Makati San Lorenzo (RCMSL) was chartered on April 2, 1993, by the Rotary Club of Makati West during the term of PDG Joey Benedicto. It also holds the distinction of being the first Rotary Club to hold its induction in an unconventional venue: the Don Bosco Streetchildren Shelter in Makati.



The club, in its first year, spearheaded by its charter president Rennie Andrews, was given the Golden Award for Rookie Club of the Year among numerous other awards, including the Outstanding Award for Youth and Vocational Service.



Year after year after that, RCMSL has been given countless citations and commendations for its active contributions to the community through various projects that have helped change the lives of many.



Under the astute leadership of incumbent president Rey John Lorca, the club recently held its 29th Induction of Officers and Directors Ceremony via Zoom. The event’s highlights included a tribute to the club’s dignitaries and most esteemed past officers and members.



