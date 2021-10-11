



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Modern Living

                        
Cruise the high seas in designer rooms by Ralph Lauren

                        

                        
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 11, 2021 | 1:43pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Cruise the high seas in designer rooms by Ralph Lauren
Oceania Cruises' Vista features three Owner's Suites and Library bedecked with key pieces designed by renowned American designer Ralph Lauren. It is the first luxury cruise line known to feature Ralph Lauren Home.
Photo release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Imagine entering a dramatic double doored suite that features a dining room with floor-to-ceiling glass wall and a Chatham chandelier. An enticing Cote d'Azur king-size Ralph Lauren bed beckons one to lie on its soft fold. Come down time, one can bask on a large soaking tub or take a shower with a spectacular ocean view.



Oceania Cruises' Vista features three Owner's Suites and Library bedecked with key pieces designed by renowned American designer Ralph Lauren. It is the first luxury cruise line known to feature Ralph Lauren Home.

 

Vista is the newest addition to the culinary- and destination-focused cruise line that is known to carry no more than 1,250 guests. Its ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific.  



 







Check out the features of the newly launched Vista which will sail to its inaugural season voyages in April 2023 in more than 24 countries across four continents.



Library



Atop the ship on Deck 14, the glass-walled Library, exclusively styled in Ralph Lauren Home, offers an inspired sanctuary for every guest on board to enjoy. Polished nickel sconces and chandeliers provide the perfect ambient lighting while classic sepia equestrian prints adorn the walls.  



Gourmet coffee bar and bakery



Indulge in a frothy cappuccino or rich latte and fresh-baked French and Italian pastries at Baristas, adjacent to the Library.



Owner’s Suites



Vista will feature three spacious Owner’s Suites, each of which spans the full beam of the ship.



Measuring 2,400 square feet and styled exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home, these seagoing estate homes are the ultimate expression of timeless American elegance.



The spaces feature walls of glass in every room to amplify the open and airy nature while allowing for commanding panoramas wherever in the suite one might be. Thoughtfully layered design elements like traditional millwork on the walls, iconic Ralph Lauren Home furnishings, and signature decorative elements result in an opulent yet soothingly comfortable aesthetic.



The dramatic double-door opens into the foyer and the dining room that is dominated by a floor-to-ceiling bow-shaped wall of glass that overlooks the sea.



The centerpiece of the room is the Brook Street Salon dining table that is surrounded by a fleet of Holbrook Director’s Chairs from Ralph Lauren Home with a polished nickel Chatham pendant chandelier overhead.



Master bedroom



The master bedroom is an entire retreat unto itself, featuring a Cote d'Azur king-size Ralph Lauren bed, walk-in closets, and an opulent master bath with a large soaking tub and an ocean-view shower. It also features a second teak veranda for that peaceful respite corner after a long day of cruising.



Living room



The living room is a picture of elegance with its wenge walnut flooring, quartered rosewood cocktail bar with hammered nickel countertop, and lounging area filled with modern furnishings that showcase a nautical flair.



At the end of the living room, a wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling glass wall provides gorgeous vistas. Adjacent to the bar, a wall of glass opens onto the expansive teak veranda that is furnished for lounging, entertaining and dining.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      RALPH LAUREN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Acting out a world without financial borders
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Acting out a world without financial borders


                              

                                                                  By Scott Garceau |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
For its recent celebration with clients and media guests situated at home, HSBC Premier had something special in mind: a series...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 reasons for a solid-to-the-max drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
5 reasons for a solid-to-the-max drive


                              

                                                                  By Kathy Moran |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
I got to drive the compact SUV Maxus D60 recently, and discovered just how it is the perfect size and drive for Metro Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fresh and faithful Italian at A Mano
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Fresh and faithful Italian at A Mano


                              

                                                                  By Johnny Litton |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
To be able to do what you love and love what you do is a testament to all the hard work it took to get there.

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metrobank recognizes filipino artists anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Metrobank recognizes filipino artists anew


                              

                                                                  By Johnny Litton |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
The Metrobank Foundation, Inc., under the astute leadership of president Aniceto “Chito” Sobrepeña, recently...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Do you have Smart plans for the new normal?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Do you have Smart plans for the new normal?


                              

                                                                  By Kathy Moran |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
In the last two years, the Philippines has seen a big surge in the use of mobile Internet services and online communication...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Design Philippines brings bold, youthful energy to maison and objet
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Design Philippines brings bold, youthful energy to maison and objet


                              

                                                                  By Ricky Toledo,Chito Vijandre |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Maison & Objet and More singled out two Philippine products the Cheque Bench of Zarate and Fiori Lamp of Finali as two of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with