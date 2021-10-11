Cruise the high seas in designer rooms by Ralph Lauren

Oceania Cruises' Vista features three Owner's Suites and Library bedecked with key pieces designed by renowned American designer Ralph Lauren. It is the first luxury cruise line known to feature Ralph Lauren Home.

MANILA, Philippines — Imagine entering a dramatic double doored suite that features a dining room with floor-to-ceiling glass wall and a Chatham chandelier. An enticing Cote d'Azur king-size Ralph Lauren bed beckons one to lie on its soft fold. Come down time, one can bask on a large soaking tub or take a shower with a spectacular ocean view.



Oceania Cruises' Vista features three Owner's Suites and Library bedecked with key pieces designed by renowned American designer Ralph Lauren. It is the first luxury cruise line known to feature Ralph Lauren Home.



Vista is the newest addition to the culinary- and destination-focused cruise line that is known to carry no more than 1,250 guests. Its ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific.





Check out the features of the newly launched Vista which will sail to its inaugural season voyages in April 2023 in more than 24 countries across four continents.

Library

Atop the ship on Deck 14, the glass-walled Library, exclusively styled in Ralph Lauren Home, offers an inspired sanctuary for every guest on board to enjoy. Polished nickel sconces and chandeliers provide the perfect ambient lighting while classic sepia equestrian prints adorn the walls.

Gourmet coffee bar and bakery

Indulge in a frothy cappuccino or rich latte and fresh-baked French and Italian pastries at Baristas, adjacent to the Library.

Owner’s Suites

Vista will feature three spacious Owner’s Suites, each of which spans the full beam of the ship.



Measuring 2,400 square feet and styled exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home, these seagoing estate homes are the ultimate expression of timeless American elegance.



The spaces feature walls of glass in every room to amplify the open and airy nature while allowing for commanding panoramas wherever in the suite one might be. Thoughtfully layered design elements like traditional millwork on the walls, iconic Ralph Lauren Home furnishings, and signature decorative elements result in an opulent yet soothingly comfortable aesthetic.



The dramatic double-door opens into the foyer and the dining room that is dominated by a floor-to-ceiling bow-shaped wall of glass that overlooks the sea.



The centerpiece of the room is the Brook Street Salon dining table that is surrounded by a fleet of Holbrook Director’s Chairs from Ralph Lauren Home with a polished nickel Chatham pendant chandelier overhead.

Master bedroom

The master bedroom is an entire retreat unto itself, featuring a Cote d'Azur king-size Ralph Lauren bed, walk-in closets, and an opulent master bath with a large soaking tub and an ocean-view shower. It also features a second teak veranda for that peaceful respite corner after a long day of cruising.

Living room

The living room is a picture of elegance with its wenge walnut flooring, quartered rosewood cocktail bar with hammered nickel countertop, and lounging area filled with modern furnishings that showcase a nautical flair.



At the end of the living room, a wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling glass wall provides gorgeous vistas. Adjacent to the bar, a wall of glass opens onto the expansive teak veranda that is furnished for lounging, entertaining and dining.