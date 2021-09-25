







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Modern Living

                        
A new era of travel with Rihanna, Roger Federer, Patti Smith and Lebron James

                        

                        
Anna Martelino - The Philippine Star
September 25, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
A new era of travel with Rihanna, Roger Federer, Patti Smith and Lebron James
Patti Smith with Classic Cabin in Black
STAR/ File

                        

                           
Since its establishment in 1898, Rimowa has shaped the conversation around purposeful travel. Now, as the world continues to navigate the pandemic after an unprecedented pause, Rimowa continues this legacy with an impactful brand campaign that explores travel’s evolving role in our lives.



Featuring creative powerhouse Rihanna, NBA superstar LeBron James, 20-time Grand Slam-winning athlete Roger Federer, and legendary multidisciplinary artist Patti Smith, Rimowa’s cinematic campaign shares the personal perspectives of four global icons who have powerfully shaped the world beyond their professions.



Each icon’s short-format film carries universal weight and meaning as they examine their own shift towards a more thoughtful approach to travel. With snapshots of their lives on the road — including home footage supplied by the icons themselves — the result is an intimate look at what travel has historically meant to each of them and how they’re now redefining it — whether it’s a rediscovery of familiar destinations or choosing to travel with those you love most.



“Inspired by the seismic global changes of the past two years, the campaign’s narrative probes important questions about the new role that travel will play in all of our lives,” says Rimowa CEO Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert. “As we look to the future, we follow the example set by our four icons, who have each used this period of pause to reset their expectations and experiences of travel into something even more meaningful. Rimowa has always believed in purposeful travel, a value that carries even more importance today as we move into this exciting next chapter.”



Created in collaboration with creative agency Anomaly Berlin, the campaign features four individual films completed by integrated stills. It is brought together by one cinematic anthem film narrated by Patti Smith and scored by Jamie xx.



 







Rihanna with Personal in White







Rihanna finds clarity in introspection



For entertainer, fashion designer and business mogul Rihanna, the pandemic inspired an entirely new form of movement. Grounded in California, she took her Airstream caravan out for moments of escape in the nearby desert. Shot by photography protégé Gray Sorrenti, Rihanna’s film sees her enjoying moments of stillness and solitude away from her usually frenetic schedule. “When everything is minimized, you see what’s important,” she reflects in the film.







Rihanna with Essential Cabin in Red







Roger federer gains a new perspective







Roger Federer with Rimowa Original Cabin in Black







Record-breaking tennis champion Roger Federer has grown up on the road. After championships were cancelled during the pandemic, this relentless pace was exchanged for a more settled period that allowed him to explore sights closer to home. With footage from Karim Hu Doo, the film shows Federer’s return to the snow-topped mountains of his native Switzerland, revealing the surprising power found in slowing down, simplifying, and taking stock of your hometown.



“Like many others, I became accustomed to a demanding travel schedule that allowed little time to appreciate the places I was visiting,” says Federer. “But the pause that came with not being allowed to travel allowed me a new perspective. It gave me a chance to connect with the beauty of my surroundings in a much more meaningful way.”







Lebron James with Rimowa Original Cabin in Silver







Lebron James reevaluates the intention behind travel



As one of the greatest basketball players of all time, LeBron James has spent his career traveling the country, surrounded by fans. With that taken away, the athlete and influential philanthropist enjoyed the opportunity to focus more on his family and the community he supports through the LeBron James Family Foundation. With footage by Philip Templeman and Jonas Lindstroem, James’ film features a medley of snapshots that capture the athlete’s shifting mindset towards a more intentional way of traveling and the importance of the company he keeps on his journey.



“Travel as we knew it is over. Now it’s not about how far you go, but why you go. And who you bring along for the ride,” James says in his reflective film.



“For the first time in my career, the constant travel stopped for a period during the pandemic. That allowed me to have very rare, uninterrupted time with my wife, my kids, and those closest to me. It gave me a chance to recalibrate and refocus on what’s most important in life, and for me, that’s family,” added James.



Patti Smith returns to new york with renewed energy



Renowned writer, performer and visual artist Patti Smith retreated to her bungalow in New York City’s popular beachside peninsula, The Rockaways, during the pandemic. Shot by friend and creative collaborator Steven Sebring, her film follows her journey back to the heart of Manhattan. Pictured outside locations that have played an important role in her life — such as One Fifth Avenue, where she posed for the album cover of “Horses,” and Electric Lady Studios, which was established by Jimi Hendrix in 1968 and used for the Rimowa recording — Smith’s video is a testament to New York City’s perpetual spirit of perseverance and creativity.



“When we could not travel physically, I was grateful for the imagination, allowing me to travel where I wished. I was able to write, study and rethink my priorities,” says Smith. “But I continually longed for action, to be on the move and now I am grateful to step back into the world.”



The poem that moves



Never Still” by Patti Smith serves as the beating heart of the anthem film. Written for Rimowa as an ode to movement, Smith’s powerful poem captures the inherent human need to travel as we search for “new pages for our story.” To accompany the poem, acclaimed English musician and DJ Jamie xx composed an uplifting custom score that channels the energy of Smith’s message.



Over the course of the campaign’s launch, individual lines from Smith’s poem will be revealed in six key cities around the world — Berlin, Hong Kong, London, Paris, New York, and Los Angeles — to place their meaning in new contexts.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      RIMOWA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 A new era of travel with Rihanna, Roger Federer, Patti Smith and Lebron James
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
A new era of travel with Rihanna, Roger Federer, Patti Smith and Lebron James


                              

                                                                  By Anna Martelino |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Since its establishment in 1898, Rimowa has shaped the conversation around purposeful travel. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Of sumptuous food and special friendships
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Of sumptuous food and special friendships


                              

                                                                  By Johnny Litton |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
CIE British School founder, president, and CEO Prof. Nelia Cruz Sarcol is known for her knack of bringing people together,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Redoing your home or furnishing your out-of-town haven
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Redoing your home or furnishing your out-of-town haven


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Studio Dimensione is the design furniture arm of Dimensione, a one-stop shop where you can find everything you need for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A pet friendly home is a happy home
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
A pet friendly home is a happy home


                              

                                                                  By Kathy Moran |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
 have lived with my parents, siblings and pets for most of my life. But what has made these pandemic years different is that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A trusted approach to beauty
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
A trusted approach to beauty


                              

                                                                  By Johnny Litton |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
D Mark Beauty, in collaboration with Teoxane Laboratories, recently held its first-ever local webinar entitled “The...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The pursuit of Zen excellence in an urban space
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
The pursuit of Zen excellence in an urban space


                              

                                                                  By Scott Garceau |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
What kind of place would you like to live in, work in, be in, as we contemplate a post-pandemic future?

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with