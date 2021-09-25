







































































 




   

   









Modern Living

                        
Of sumptuous food and special friendships

                        

                        
OH YES, IT'S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton - The Philippine Star
September 25, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Of sumptuous food and special friendships
CIE British School founder, president and CEO Prof. Nelia “Teacher Nelia” Cruz Sarcol is an educator, a philanthropist, and a skilled cook with an excellent palate.
CIE British School founder, president, and CEO Prof. Nelia Cruz Sarcol is known for her knack of bringing people together, and the pandemic has not been an exception.



Teacher Nelia and her friends Becky Garcia and Dr. George Sarakinis, who, along with many other friends, are neighbors in Makati City, decided to cook meals for each other. George was able to study culinary arts in Europe while Teacher Nelia is very passionate about cooking Filipino and Asian dishes, and is known for having an excellent palate.



Teacher Nelia lovingly calls this exchange of meals “the great culinary exhibition” — the perfect name, since the friends exchange various types of food daily, with Teacher Nelia cooking for Becky, George and their household’s lunch, and George cooking for Teacher Nelia and her household’s dinner.



George has impressed through his exotic food like Ethiopian Chicken Injera, Sicilian Arancini, and a Dutch dish called Kip Bitterballen, while Teacher Nelia reciprocated by whipping up mouthwatering dishes like Iberico Baby Back Ribs, German Rouladen, and her famous seafood pasta. She has also sent them Asian dishes which are her own recipes like Hainanese Chicken, an exotic Tamil beef dish cooked with the juices of three kinds of roasted grapes, her famed Baked Salmon and Pork Adobo with dates, among other Filipino food that she can cook very well.



