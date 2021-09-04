RCR gets SEC approval to offer shares

RL Commercial REIT, Inc. (RCR), under the leadership of its astute chairman, Frederick Go, received a permit to sell from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its initial public offering. The total market cap of RCR will be P64.2 billion (US$1.3B) at its IPO price of P6.45 per share.

Among existing and disclosed upcoming Philippine REITs, RCR is the largest in terms of market capitalization and portfolio valuation and the biggest in asset size. It also has the widest geographical coverage and longest land lease tenure.