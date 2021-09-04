







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Modern Living

                        
RCR gets SEC approval to offer shares

                        

                        
OH YES, IT'S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton - The Philippine Star
September 4, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
RCR gets SEC approval to offer shares
Frederick Go, chairman, RL Commercial REIT Inc. (RCR)
STAR/ File

                        

                           
RL Commercial REIT, Inc. (RCR), under the leadership of its astute chairman, Frederick Go, received a permit to sell from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its initial public offering. The total market cap of RCR will be P64.2 billion (US$1.3B) at its IPO price of P6.45 per share.



Among existing and disclosed upcoming Philippine REITs, RCR is the largest in terms of market capitalization and portfolio valuation and the biggest in asset size. It also has the widest geographical coverage and longest land lease tenure.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      REIT
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 RCR gets SEC approval to offer shares
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
40 minutes ago

                              
                              
RCR gets SEC approval to offer shares


                              

                                                                  By Johnny Litton |
                                 40 minutes ago                              


                                                            
RL Commercial REIT, Inc., under the leadership of its astute chairman, Frederick Go, received a permit to sell from the Securities...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Protecting our cultural heritage
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Protecting our cultural heritage


                              

                                                                  By Johnny Litton |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Daloy-Likha International Arts and Nature Society, Inc., ArtisteSpace, Inc. and UniMart Capitol Commons recently joined forces...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angel Locsin, Neil Arce show glimpse of new home
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
Angel Locsin, Neil Arce show glimpse of new home


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
Newlywed couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce gave a peek at their new home. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Love at third sight
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Love at third sight


                              

                                                                  By Johnny Litton |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
Alessandra Laurel Lopez and Christopher Edwards recently tied the knot at Santuario de San Antonio in Makati City. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Marie Kondo returns from hiatus to spark more joy
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Marie Kondo returns from hiatus to spark more joy


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
Marie Kondo, also fondly called "KonMari," is back to spark joy with the three-episode Netflix series "Sparking Joy with Marie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wilcon opens first store in Isabela
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 days ago

                              
                              
Wilcon opens first store in Isabela


                              

                                                                  By Johnny Litton |
                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supply chain, has successfully opened a new...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with