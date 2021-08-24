Angel Locsin, Neil Arce show glimpse of new home

MANILA, Philippines — Newlywed couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce gave a peek at their new home.

In the couple’s latest vlog on their YouTube channel, Angel said it took them so long to finally find a new home.

“Baka kasi iniisip nila, ‘pag artista ka, ang bilis ng lahat. Pero ang tagal namin naghanap. Siyempre dapat kumportable kami, okay sa locations ng trabaho namin, at kaya ng budget,” Angel shared.

“Medyo old house siya, ni-renovate lang namin ng kaunti. Actually si Angel karamihan nag-design diyan,” Neil added.

The couple showed a glimpse of their new home on their vlog, saying the first floor is the place they usually spend most of their time.

Their living room is inspired by their taste in film and music and it is filled with art and decoration they used at their wedding. They also have a pool, a garden and a gym.

At the end of the video, they teased on showing their new home's second floor on the next part of the vlog. — Video from The Angel and Neil Channel via YouTube

