In photos: Must-have plants for newbie â€˜Plantito,â€™ 'Plantita'

In photos: Must-have plants for newbie ‘Plantito,’ 'Plantita'

MANILA, Philippines — Want to become a "Plantito" or a "Plantita"?

"There’s nothing more cathartic than watching your plant grow from a humble seed to an abundant harvest — the unique feeling of serving it up for dinner after a long day, and you can proudly say, 'I grew that.' It’s the experience in full circle," Seedibles, a brand specializing in planting kits, said on the joys of being a "Plantito" or Plantita," in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

For those wanting to join the bandwagon, here are some types of plants you should start with:

Pothos Plant

Plant family: Araceae

Genus: Epipremnum Auruem

Common names: Devil’s Ivy, Money Plant

Light requirement: Bright, Indirect light to low light; partial sun to partial shade

Water requirement: Once a week; keep the soil moist but avoid water accumulation

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; chalky, loam, clay, sandy

Peace Lily Plant

Plant family: Araceae

Genus: Spathiphyllum

Common names: White Sails, Spathe Flower

Light requirement: Bright, indirect light to low light

Water requirement: Water when the soil has dried out

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; chalky, sandy, loam

Heart of Jesus

Plant family: Araceae

Genus: Caladium

Common names: Angel Wings, Wild Eddo, Wild Caladium, Elephant’s Ear

Light requirement: Indirect sunlight, partial shade

Water requirement: Thrice a week; keep the soil moist but avoid water accumulation

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; loam soil

Snake Plant

Plant family: Asparagaceae

Genus: Sansevieria

Common names: Mother-in-Law’s Tongue, Viper’s Bowstring Hemp

Light requirement: Partial to full sun

Water requirement: Water when the soil has dried out

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly alkaline; sandy soil

Chinese Evergreen

Plant family: Araceae

Genus: Aglaonema

Common names: Philippine Evergreen, Poison Dart Plant

Light requirement: Partial shade

Water requirement: Thrice a week; water until the soil is moist

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; sandy, chalk, loam

ZZ Plant

Plant family: Araceae

Genus: Zamioculcas

Common names: Aroid Palm, Eternity Plant, Emerald Palm

Light requirement: Partial shade

Water requirement: Water when the soil has dried out

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; sandy, loam

Selloum

Plant family: Araceae

Genus: Philodendron

Common names: Tree Philodendron, Lacy Tree Philodendron

Light requirement: Partial sun to partial shade

Water requirement: Water when the soil has dried out

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; loam soil

Rubber Plant

Plant family: Moraceae

Genus: Ficus

Common names: Rubber Fig, Rubber Bush, Rubber Tree, Indian Rubber Plant

Light requirement: Full sun to partial sun

Water requirement: Water when the soil has dried out

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; loam, chalky, sandy, clay

Dumbcane

Plant family: Araceae

Genus: Dieffenbachia

Common names: Mother-in-Law Plant, Poison Arum

Light requirement: Bright, indirect sunlight; partial shade

Water requirement: Thrice a week; water until the soil is moist

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; loam, chalky, sandy, clay

Monstera Deliciosa