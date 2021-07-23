







































































 




   

   









In photos: Must-have plants for newbie â€˜Plantito,â€™ 'Plantita'
Golden Pothos, a low maintenance plant, perfect for beginners.
Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime

                     

                        

                           
In photos: Must-have plants for newbie 'Plantito,' 'Plantita'

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jade Yamanaka Gime (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 3:31pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Want to become a "Plantito" or a "Plantita"?



"There’s nothing more cathartic than watching your plant grow from a humble seed to an abundant harvest — the unique feeling of serving it up for dinner after a long day, and you can proudly say, 'I grew that.' It’s the experience in full circle," Seedibles, a brand specializing in planting kits, said on the joys of being a "Plantito" or Plantita," in a statement sent to Philstar.com.



For those wanting to join the bandwagon, here are some types of plants you should start with:



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by @gime.ignacio.perez_








 



Pothos Plant







Plant family: Araceae 

Genus: Epipremnum Auruem

Common names: Devil’s Ivy, Money Plant

Light requirement: Bright, Indirect light to low light; partial sun to partial shade

Water requirement: Once a week; keep the soil moist but avoid water accumulation

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; chalky, loam, clay, sandy


Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime









 



Peace Lily Plant







Plant family: Araceae

Genus: Spathiphyllum

Common names: White Sails, Spathe Flower

Light requirement: Bright, indirect light to low light

Water requirement: Water when the soil has dried out

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; chalky, sandy, loam


Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime









 



Heart of Jesus 







Plant family: Araceae

Genus: Caladium

Common names: Angel Wings, Wild Eddo, Wild Caladium, Elephant’s Ear

Light requirement: Indirect sunlight, partial shade

Water requirement: Thrice a week; keep the soil moist but avoid water accumulation

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; loam soil


Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime









 



Snake Plant







Plant family: Asparagaceae 

Genus: Sansevieria 

Common names: Mother-in-Law’s Tongue, Viper’s Bowstring Hemp

Light requirement: Partial to full sun

Water requirement: Water when the soil has dried out

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly alkaline; sandy soil


Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime









 



Chinese Evergreen 







Plant family: Araceae

Genus: Aglaonema

Common names: Philippine Evergreen, Poison Dart Plant

Light requirement: Partial shade

Water requirement: Thrice a week; water until the soil is moist

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; sandy, chalk, loam 


Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime









 



ZZ Plant 







Plant family: Araceae

Genus: Zamioculcas

Common names: Aroid Palm, Eternity Plant, Emerald Palm

Light requirement: Partial shade

Water requirement: Water when the soil has dried out

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; sandy, loam 


Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime









 



Selloum 







Plant family: Araceae

Genus: Philodendron

Common names: Tree Philodendron, Lacy Tree Philodendron

Light requirement: Partial sun to partial shade

Water requirement: Water when the soil has dried out

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; loam soil


Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime









 



Rubber Plant







Plant family: Moraceae

Genus: Ficus

Common names: Rubber Fig, Rubber Bush, Rubber Tree, Indian Rubber Plant

Light requirement: Full sun to partial sun

Water requirement: Water when the soil has dried out

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; loam, chalky, sandy, clay


Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime









 



Dumbcane 







Plant family: Araceae

Genus: Dieffenbachia 

Common names: Mother-in-Law Plant, Poison Arum

Light requirement: Bright, indirect sunlight; partial shade

Water requirement: Thrice a week; water until the soil is moist 

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; loam, chalky, sandy, clay


Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime









 



Monstera Deliciosa







Plant family: Araceae

Genus: Monstera

Common name: Swiss Cheese Plant

Light requirement: Partial shade to full shade

Water requirement: Water when the soil has dried out

Soil requirement: Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; loam, chalky, sandy, clay


Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime









 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                 In photos: Must-have plants for newbie 'Plantito,' 'Plantita'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
