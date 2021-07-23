In photos: Must-have plants for newbie â€˜Plantito,â€™ 'Plantita'

In photos: Must-have plants for newbie ‘Plantito,’ 'Plantita'
Jade Yamanaka Gime
(Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 3:31pm
MANILA, Philippines — Want to become a "Plantito" or a "Plantita"?
"There’s nothing more cathartic than watching your plant grow from a humble seed to an abundant harvest — the unique feeling of serving it up for dinner after a long day, and you can proudly say, 'I grew that.' It’s the experience in full circle," Seedibles, a brand specializing in planting kits, said on the joys of being a "Plantito" or Plantita," in a statement sent to Philstar.com.
Related: Aspiring 'plantito,' 'plantita'? Farmer Nico Bolzico gives 'plantips'
For those wanting to join the bandwagon, here are some types of plants you should start with:
Pothos Plant
Plant family:
Araceae
Genus:
Epipremnum Auruem
Common names:
Devil’s Ivy, Money Plant
Light requirement:
Bright, Indirect light to low light; partial sun to partial shade
Water requirement:
Once a week; keep the soil moist but avoid water accumulation
Soil requirement:
Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; chalky, loam, clay, sandy
Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime
Peace Lily Plant
Plant family:
Araceae
Genus:
Spathiphyllum
Common names:
White Sails, Spathe Flower
Light requirement:
Bright, indirect light to low light
Water requirement:
Water when the soil has dried out
Soil requirement:
Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; chalky, sandy, loam
Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime
Heart of Jesus
Plant family:
Araceae
Genus:
Caladium
Common names:
Angel Wings, Wild Eddo, Wild Caladium, Elephant’s Ear
Light requirement:
Indirect sunlight, partial shade
Water requirement:
Thrice a week; keep the soil moist but avoid water accumulation
Soil requirement:
Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; loam soil
Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime
Snake Plant
Plant family:
Asparagaceae
Genus:
Sansevieria
Common names:
Mother-in-Law’s Tongue, Viper’s Bowstring Hemp
Light requirement:
Partial to full sun
Water requirement:
Water when the soil has dried out
Soil requirement:
Well-drained potting soil; slightly alkaline; sandy soil
Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime
Chinese Evergreen
Plant family:
Araceae
Genus:
Aglaonema
Common names:
Philippine Evergreen, Poison Dart Plant
Light requirement:
Partial shade
Water requirement:
Thrice a week; water until the soil is moist
Soil requirement:
Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; sandy, chalk, loam
Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime
ZZ Plant
Plant family:
Araceae
Genus:
Zamioculcas
Common names:
Aroid Palm, Eternity Plant, Emerald Palm
Light requirement:
Partial shade
Water requirement:
Water when the soil has dried out
Soil requirement:
Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; sandy, loam
Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime
Selloum
Plant family:
Araceae
Genus:
Philodendron
Common names:
Tree Philodendron, Lacy Tree Philodendron
Light requirement:
Partial sun to partial shade
Water requirement:
Water when the soil has dried out
Soil requirement:
Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; loam soil
Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime
Rubber Plant
Plant family:
Moraceae
Genus:
Ficus
Common names:
Rubber Fig, Rubber Bush, Rubber Tree, Indian Rubber Plant
Light requirement:
Full sun to partial sun
Water requirement:
Water when the soil has dried out
Soil requirement:
Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; loam, chalky, sandy, clay
Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime
Dumbcane
Plant family:
Araceae
Genus:
Dieffenbachia
Common names:
Mother-in-Law Plant, Poison Arum
Light requirement:
Bright, indirect sunlight; partial shade
Water requirement:
Thrice a week; water until the soil is moist
Soil requirement:
Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; loam, chalky, sandy, clay
Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime
Monstera Deliciosa
Plant family:
Araceae
Genus:
Monstera
Common name:
Swiss Cheese Plant
Light requirement:
Partial shade to full shade
Water requirement:
Water when the soil has dried out
Soil requirement:
Well-drained potting soil; slightly acidic, slightly alkaline; loam, chalky, sandy, clay
Philstar.com/Jade Y. Gime