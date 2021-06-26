







































































 




   







   















Shop for furniture â€” from your home
The perfect bed top to bottom: Crate & Barrel’s  Hayden Bedroom Collection showcases the  beauty of acacia wood with a rich, chocolate  brown finish.

                     

                        

                           
Shop for furniture — from your home

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Lai S. Reyes (The Philippine Star) - June 26, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Now that our homes have taken on many roles office, school, gym, restaurant, refuge making our living spaces as comfortable as possible has become a top priority.



The good news is, we can now shop for our favorite Crate and Barrel pieces from the convenience of home as www.crateandbarrel.com.ph goes online.



Create your dream home with Crate and Barrel’s timeless classics with a distinct variety of selections. Explore home furniture, houseware and accessories that complement your living room, dining and kitchen, bedroom, home office and all the corners of home. Each category has a curated selection of pieces for every style.



There is Cavett’s mid-century-inspired living room collection that is best for small spaces: Phoenix worktables handcrafted from reclaimed Brazilian telephone poles, sleek Italian-design Curran chairs with gracefully curved backs, and artisanal-designed Marin dinnerware from Portugal that transports guests to the tasteful atmosphere of the European countryside.



For entertaining and every day there are beautiful, classic designs from the French kitchen collection.



Shop these and more online now at www.crateandbarrel.com.ph. More collections are on the way, and more choices can be found in the stores.



Visit Crate and Barrel stores or order by phone at SM Aura 0917-8895667; SM Makati 0917-5833573; and SM Megamall 0917-8704796.




 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

